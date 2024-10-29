Germany could be a key player in ending the war in Ukraine - FT
Kyiv • UNN
Germany, under Scholz's leadership, will play a decisive role in Ukraine's accession to NATO and ending the war.
Western leaders are looking for ways to peace while Russia intensifies its aggression against Ukraine and Europe. Germany will play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine , according to an article by the Financial Times, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Financial Times, Western leaders are openly seeking to mediate a ceasefire with the Kremlin, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking of a “faster path to peace.”
But Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , unwilling to compromise, is stepping up his aggression against Ukraine and its Western supporters.
Russia's hostile activities have intensified across Europe, ranging from propaganda, sabotage and arson to assassination plots, with particular attention being paid to Germany. A German intelligence chief recently warned parliamentarians: “Putin will continue to test the strength of the West's “red lines” and further escalate the confrontation.
“Delivering Taurus is not going to war” - German Chancellor candidate Merz28.10.24, 11:37 • 17491 view
Most of the states on the eastern flank of the alliance (as well as the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte) are in favor of formally inviting Kyiv to join NATO. Germany is seen as belonging to the second camp (with others hiding behind it), while Hungary and Slovakia, both of which have pro-Kremlin leaders, are openly opposed.
Now, a German newspaper reports that Paris and London are leaning toward an invitation, and even the Biden administration is cautiously ready to consider the topic.
Germany's role is key. Unlike Boris Johnson, who, as prime minister of the United Kingdom, is always wrapped in the mantle of Winston Churchill, Scholz is a deeply reserved man who does not accept political theatrics and shrill calls to destiny. He has other concerns, of course, such as the recession and the fact that his unpopular three-party coalition seems to be on the verge of collapse. But in a dark time for Ukraine and Europe, he has a lot on his plate
Zelensky answers whether it is possible to hold the second Peace Summit without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan17.10.24, 14:36 • 11659 views