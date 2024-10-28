“Delivering Taurus is not going to war” - German Chancellor candidate Merz
Kyiv • UNN
Friedrich Merz said that the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine would not mean Germany's entry into a war with Russia. He emphasized that such missiles would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.
German chancellor candidate and CDU leader Friedrich Merz said that supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles would not mean that Germany is entering a war with Russia, Tagesschau reports, UNN reports.
Details
Merz responded to a statement by Sarah Wagenknecht, a member of the German Left Party who opposes any military aid to Ukraine.
"Delivering Taurus is not going to war. Ms. Wagenknecht, by the way, knows this," Merz said.
He pointed out that, on the contrary, cruise missiles will give Ukraine the opportunity to defend itself against Russia's war, which violates international law.
Countries such as France and the United Kingdom are already supplying Ukraine with longer-range weapons, Mertz emphasized
"There will be no withdrawal from NATO and no refusal to help Ukraine," Merz added.
It is possible to negotiate about state policy, but not about these issues, the chancellor candidate said.
Addendum
In late September, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again refused to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. He emphasized the need to explore the possibilities of achieving peace, but called the position of peace talks as an alternative to supporting Ukraine "naive.