Zelensky answers whether it is possible to hold the second Peace Summit without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing a second Peace Summit even without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan. He believes that without partners' support for this plan, Ukraine's position at the summit will be weaker.
Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit even without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
Earlier, Zelensky called the Victory Plan a bridge to the successful holding of the second Peace Summit.
When asked whether it means that without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan, such as inviting Ukraine to NATO, it will not be possible to hold a second Peace Summit, Zelenskyy replied: “No. This is not true. We are preparing the Summit in any case. It's just a question of when all our partners want Russia to be there, to have representatives of Russia at the second Peace Summit, in addition to the document that has been prepared on all points regarding the formula. In my opinion, Ukraine should be strong there.”
The President believes that without support of the Victory Plan by the partners, Ukraine's position at the second Peace Summit will be weaker.
I believe our position at the second summit, when everything is prepared and Russian representatives are there, will be much weaker (without the implementation of the Victory Plan - ed.)
Zelenskyy warns what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now16.10.24, 14:08 • 13670 views
Addendum [1
On October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the Victory Plan, which consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.
In particular, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory.
The Victory Plan also includes the lifting by partners of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons on the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia and on the territory of the Russian Federation - on military infrastructure - and the provision of appropriate long-range missiles, drones and other means of destruction to Ukraine. The plan includes inviting Ukraine to join NATO.