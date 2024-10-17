Expert: Cases of asset valuation without actual inspection began to appear under new ARMA head Duma
Kyiv • UNN
A former secretary of the ARMA's public council reported cases of uninspected asset valuation under Olena Duma's leadership. This raises doubts about the objectivity of the assessment and the transparency of the agency's activities.
Cases of valuation of seized assets transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency without actual inspection began to appear during the leadership of Olena Duma. This raises doubts about the objectivity of the assessment and the transparency of the agency's activities. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Hromakov, former secretary of the Public Council at the ARMA.
According to him, with the arrival of the new head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, cases of assets being valued without actual inspection have been recorded.
There were no such precedents before, under the previous leadership. And now there really can be
He emphasized that the actual inspection of assets is a mandatory part of the procedure for their objective assessment.
I don't understand how an appraiser can evaluate an asset without seeing it. By what criteria? Secondly, if he does so, who can buy or manage this asset, if no one has seen it... If the appraiser has not visited the property, has not evaluated it and has not seen it at all and has written that it is worth a million, and there is a burnt-out house there, and it is a hotel according to the documents, then to whom will you sell this burnt-out house
Gromakov believes that without a proper assessment, managers may face unexpected expenses or problems with the asset that were not detected due to the lack of inspection.
According to him, a commission of representatives of the ARMA and the public council can control the objectivity of the assessment of a particular object, which should go to the site and ask questions to the appraiser. However, there is currently no public council at ARMA.
Context
Recently, the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma , reportedthat the agency had received an appraiser's report on the value of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv. However, despite the requirement of the law, the register of seized property does not contain any information on the valuation of this asset. In addition, it is known that ARMA employees were not able to conduct a full inspection of the entire Gulliver shopping center and business center. After all, after the performance with the numbers of the cover-up, “mom's agents” were still forced to act in accordance with the law. Accordingly, if a full inspection of the asset has not been carried out, how can its value be objectively assessed?
But this is not the only question to ARMA in the case of the Gulliver shopping center assessment. It is also unclear what criteria were used by ARMA to select Business Consulting as the winner and what remuneration the company will receive for its work. Aside from Olena Duma's statement that the competition was “transparent,” no information about it can be found.
Three weeks ago, all members of the Public Council at ARMA resigned their positions. Thus, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore, the activities of this body cannot be called transparent.