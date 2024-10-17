Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 3282 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 8904 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 39877 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142761 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191568 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119663 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353485 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177999 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147695 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196890 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12976 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 5858 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 18339 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25823 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 20693 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 3282 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 2562 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 8904 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 20850 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 39877 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26579 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28903 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42460 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50672 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139075 views
Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 161830 views

The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.

Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice

Today, we hear the word "evader" every day on social media, from law enforcement and the media. Unfortunately, raids by the military commissariats and the exposure of various mobilization evasion schemes have become the norm. When these schemes involve the illegal transportation of persons liable for military service abroad, the organizers and participants of the schemes face criminal liability. At the request of UNN , Volodymyr Bogatyr, a lawyer and honored lawyer of Ukraine, analyzed the recent case law on the article of the Criminal Code that provides for liability for illegal transportation of persons across the state border. 

Criminal liability - imprisonment

As of today, the offense, in addition to illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, also includes organizing the process, directing such actions or facilitating their commission by giving advice, instructions, providing means or removing obstacles. For this, the Code provides for mandatory liability in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to five years.

If the crime was committed in a manner dangerous to the life or health of a person illegally transported across the state border, or committed against several persons, or repeatedly, or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or by an official using his or her official position, the offenders face five to seven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities.

However, the most severe punishment is provided for such actions if they were committed by an organized group or committed for mercenary motives. The court may send the offender to prison for a term of seven to nine years, deprive him or her of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities, and confiscate property.

As you can see, the legislator believes that under any circumstances, a criminal cannot get off with a fine or community service, but must be imprisoned. But what happens in practice?

A surge in activity

The situation with the application of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code in practice can be assessed by reports on registered criminal offenses and the results of their pre-trial investigation, which are maintained by the Office of the Prosecutor General. They are updated on a monthly basis, so we always have up-to-date and quite detailed statistics on the state of official crime and the quality of law enforcement.

They show that before the restriction of the right of persons liable for military service to travel abroad due to the introduction of martial law, the number of registered criminal proceedings was quite low. For example, in 2019, there were only 252 entries in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, and in 2021, there were 327. It is clear that these offenses, since there was no mobilization, were not related to military service evasion. After the start of the full-scale invasion, when citizens who did not have legal grounds but wanted to go abroad formed a corresponding shadow market for offers, the curve of registered proceedings went up sharply: 1225 records in 2022, 2301 in 2023, and 2585 in the first three quarters of 2024. That is, the "market" for illegal trafficking of persons across the border has officially grown by an order of magnitude! And this can only be explained by the influx of new "clients" - fugitives.

If we compare registered proceedings and notices of suspicion, we can see a tendency to intensify the work of law enforcement. For example, in 2019, suspicions were served in only 29% of cases of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, which rather indicates that law enforcement officers are not interested in working in this area. But in 2023, this figure rose to 67.2%.

In other words, the workload of the court in criminal cases under Article 332 of the Criminal Code increased 28 times, or by about 2.7 thousand percent.

It is clear that the number of cases in which no decision was made to refer to court or close during the reporting period is also growing.

Court proceedings

And the quality of criminal cases in Ukrainian courts can be judged on the basis of data from the Unified State Register of Court Decisions. It is clear that this register may not reflect all verdicts, but its records are sufficient to see general trends.

Thus, the USRPTI contains 776 records of verdicts under Art. 332 of the CC starting from 2019. At the same time, if in 2019 there were only 30 of them, then this year 254 verdicts have already been entered into the register. A noticeable jump is usually observed in 2022.

In addition to these, Lviv (78), Volyn (37), Vinnytsia (22), Kyiv (20), and Ivano-Frankivsk (19) regions also stood out. In the rest of the regions, there were 10 or fewer verdicts during the full-scale invasion. Six regions have zero sentences at all. For obvious reasons, these are the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and in addition to them, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions.

If we compare this data with the number of cases brought to court by the prosecution, we can see that the rate of proceedings brought to a conclusion has dropped significantly. Thus, this year, law enforcement officers submitted 1146 indictments to the court, and the courts passed only 254 verdicts (some of which have not yet entered into force).

349 verdicts (more than 40% of all proceedings) contain the phrase "approve the plea agreement", which indicates that plea agreements are quite common in this category of cases. This is a voluntary agreement between the prosecutor and the suspect or accused, which stipulates the terms of liability.

Such arrangements result in lighter sentences. In at least 493 sentences (over 50%), a conditional release from serving a sentence with the obligation to periodically report to the authorities was applied. This demonstrates the widespread use of probation.

In other words, where the legislator prefers to imprison a criminal, in practice, he is treated loyally and often left free.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
