It is necessary to further change building codes so that people with disabilities have unimpeded access to all premises - MP

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

It is necessary to further change building codes so that people with disabilities have unimpeded access to all premises - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105401 views

The number of people with disabilities in Ukraine is growing due to the war. The authorities are working to change building codes and install lifts to ensure unimpeded access to buildings and public places.

It is necessary to further change building codes so that people with disabilities have unimpeded access to all premises - MP

The number of people with disabilities in our country is growing due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. To ensure that they do not feel uncomfortable walking on Ukrainian streets and can freely enter any premises, it is necessary to continue to change state building codes. This opinion was voiced by Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights.

According to the MP, Ukraine is facing problems with barrier-free accessibility. The role of local authorities is also important in this matter, as they must provide for the mandatory installation of ramps or lifts when concluding contracts for the construction of buildings for various purposes.

Unfortunately, the situation is not good, because since 2016-17, we have 300,000 more people with disabilities, and a third of them are those who need special access to all facilities, such as the provision of services, as well as housing. That is why the central government has to make a number of legislative changes to state building codes. This has already been partially done, but they need to be further improved in line with European models. And, of course, local authorities should create conditions: when they conclude investment agreements on construction, leasing, they should provide for people with disabilities to have normal access to all premises without exception

 ,” said Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk.

The MP noted that people with disabilities living in old apartment buildings face serious problems. It is difficult to reconstruct them to meet the needs of these people.

For example, during an air raid, especially when elevators do not work, what should they do? Some of them complain that they have not left their homes for years because of such problems

- Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk added.

In the Brovary community of Kyiv region, entrances to apartment buildings will be equipped with lifts to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

Even before the full-scale invasion, we were thinking about this issue, studying the experience of other cities and are now preparing a program. We have many old buildings with stairs that cannot be equipped with ramps. Installing rails is also not an option, because wheelchairs have different widths. And even the front and rear wheels have different widths. So, if a person is a little fatter, the wheelchair becomes wider, and it can't fit on these rails. We decided to equip the entrances to the buildings with electric lifts. A person with a disability who cannot get out of and into a building on their own submits an application for social protection, a specialist gives an opinion on the possibility of installing a lift and its cost, and then the issue of allocating funds is decided. On average, one such lift costs 100 thousand hryvnias. And now it is important to include funds for these needs in the budget for the next year. We also need to resolve the issue of centralized maintenance of these lifts

- said Olena Akopyan, advisor to the mayor of Brovary, in a statement.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brovary
Kyiv
