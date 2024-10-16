The Prosecutor General's Office spoke about the identification, evaluation and search for art objects stolen by the occupiers from the Kherson Regional Art Museum

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

The Prosecutor General's Office spoke about the identification, evaluation and search for art objects stolen by the occupiers from the Kherson Regional Art Museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 115657 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the theft of 10680 exhibits from the Kherson Art Museum during the occupation. 130 items have been identified in Crimea, damage assessment and an international search is underway.

The Prosecutor General's Office spoke about the identification, evaluation and search for art objects stolen by the occupiers from the Kherson Regional Art Museum

During the occupation of Kherson, Russians brazenly looted the funds of the Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O.O. Shovkunenko. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is actively involved in the investigation of this crime. Advisor to the Prosecutor General Roman Shpyrka told UNN how the investigation is currently underway.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of looting national property.

During the occupation, in the first days of November 2022, the Russian Armed Forces, together with representatives of the occupation administrations from the Municipal Institution "Kherson Regional Art Museum and O. Shovkunenko", where the achievements of Ukrainian culture were stored, stole 10680 items of exhibits (books, paintings, documents, coins, etc.), including works by Ivan Aivazovsky, Mikhail Shibanov, Zinaida Serebryakova, Oleksiy Shovkunenko, Mykola Pimonenko, Tetiana Yablonska, Mykola Glushchenko, Kostiantyn Kryzhytskyi, Vasyl Polenov, Petro Konchalovsky, Mikhail Vrubel 

- said the Advisor to the Prosecutor General.

According to Shpyrko, 130 items stolen from the Museum have been identified. All of them are on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, not only is the identification of works and the establishment of their possible location carried out, but also their evaluation.

"Currently, 12 items belonging to the Sculptures group have been examined, and their value is estimated at UAH 75 million. As for the rest of the objects, given their large number and scale, their value will be determined after a phased expert study," said the counsel.

The Prosecutor General's Office is actively cooperating with international organizations to find the stolen art.

"At present, the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine has sent data on some of the stolen items to Interpol for further submission to the search database. In addition, similar information was sent to the customs for further placement on the platform of the World Customs Organization "ARCHEO". Given the significant number of stolen works of art, the work on the preparation of relevant documents and their transfer to Interpol is carried out in stages," said Shpyrka.

Criminal proceedings have also been registered regarding an attempt by representatives of the Russian Federation to sell cultural property stolen in Ukraine on the black market.

He added that if we talk about the theft of works of art by the occupiers in general, it is currently difficult to fully assess the scale, because many such institutions are located in the temporarily occupied territories. But work in this direction is also underway.

It has also been established which museums' collections the occupiers most often "replenish" with loot - the Museum of Taurida of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.

There are also successes in the return of artifacts, for example, the United States handed over to Ukraine a flint axe dating from the 5th to 8th centuries BC, as well as iron blades, dart points, and iron axes dating from different periods - from the 8th to the 15th centuries.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarCulture
Interpol
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Kherson
