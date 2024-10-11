Almost 35 thousand exhibits stolen by Russia from six museums in five de-occupied regions of Ukraine

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 8976 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 13575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144422 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 192958 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353898 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178157 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196959 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14463 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 8908 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20411 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27478 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23300 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 8964 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 5738 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 13569 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23664 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42902 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 174 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27278 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29580 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43067 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51229 views
Almost 35 thousand exhibits stolen by Russia from six museums in five de-occupied regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 177511 views

From 6 museums in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine, 34,872 museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund were stolen. The return of cultural property may take years, the Ministry of Culture said.

Almost 35 thousand exhibits stolen by Russia from six museums in five de-occupied regions of Ukraine

From 6 museum institutions in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine, 34,872 museum objects from the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine were stolen. The actual return of cultural property may take years and decades. The Department of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications informed UNN journalist in response to a request.

Details

Based on information from the media and available information from the structural units for culture of the regional military administrations, the ICRC systematizes information on the looting/destruction of cultural property of the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine.

Thus, according to the information available to the ICRC from the regional military administrations, "34,872 museum objects (hereinafter - M.O.) of the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine were stolen from 6 museum institutions in 5 de-occupied regions of Ukraine," namely:

  • Municipal institution Balakliya Museum of Local Lore of Balakliya City Council of Kharkiv Oblast - 60 m.p.; 
  • Snihuriv Historical and Local Lore Museum of Mykolaiv Region - 1180 sq. m;
  • Municipal institution of the Trostianets City Council “Museum and Exhibition Center ‘Trostianetskyi’ of Sumy region - 80 municipalities; 
  • Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore - 23,217 inhabitants; 
  • Municipal Institution “Kherson Regional Art Museum named after O.O. Shovkunenko” of the Kherson Regional Council - 10,223 m.p.; 
  • Velyka Oleksandrivka Folk History and Local Lore Museum of Kherson Oblast - 112 sq. km.

It is also reported that the Ivankiv Museum of Local Lore of the Ivankiv House of Culture (Ivankiv, Kyiv region) was destroyed - 58 sq. m., the Museum of Weaving (Obukhovychi, Kyiv region) - 4 sq. m.

The Ministry also reported that in order to identify and return cultural property, they are cooperating with customs, law enforcement agencies, the intelligence agency (the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and expert institutions of Ukraine to collect and document evidence that will confirm that the cultural property belongs to Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies are opening criminal proceedings on the facts of the removal of Ukrainian cultural property from museums, archives, and libraries by the Russian occupiers.

"Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ICRC has been monitoring the media to record information about the export of cultural property by the Russian occupiers from cultural institutions that were/are located in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the response to the request reads.

More than 1160 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to the aggression of03.10.24, 17:20 • 21240 views

Meanwhile, employees of the looted museums fill out appropriate forms for each museum object of the state part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine taken by the occupiers to pass this information to law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the return of cultural property can take years.

The processes of returning cultural property require a thorough approach and the united efforts of state authorities, scientific institutions, public associations, and expert institutions to prepare a reasoned evidence base on the ownership of cultural property by Ukraine. Therefore, the actual return of cultural property to Ukraine may take years and decades

- the response to the request reads.

Artifacts stolen by Russian Federation in Ukraine began to appear on the international black market - Kostin06.10.24, 15:30 • 17624 views

In addition, it is reported that the Emergency Red List - Ukraine has been prepared in the form of a paper and electronic booklet in Ukrainian, English and Swedish (available on the official ICOM website at link. This publication defines the categories of objects of material and spiritual culture of Ukraine that have artistic, historical, ethnographic and scientific significance and are at the greatest risk. This information was brought to the attention of customs and law enforcement agencies of the EU and the United States.

2093 cultural institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed due to the war04.10.24, 11:48 • 20962 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

