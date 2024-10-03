More than 1160 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to the aggression of

The total number of regional cultural heritage sites damaged by Russian aggression increased by 22 in September and now reaches 1169 sites. Of these, 117 are of national importance, 983 are of local importance, and 69 are newly discovered. This was reported on October 3 by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, UNN reports.

Details

Repeated hits to previously damaged cultural heritage sites occurred in Kherson and Sumy regions. New attacks occurred in Donetsk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, and Lviv regions.

As of today, cultural monuments in 18 regions and the city of Kyiv have been damaged, including: in Kharkiv region - 315, Kherson - 154, Donetsk - 161, Odesa - 116, Chernihiv - 65, Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv - 81, Zaporizhzhia - 49, Mykolaiv - 41, Dnipropetrovs'k - 41, Lviv - 60, Luhansk - 31, Sumy - 29, Khmelnytsky - 10, Poltava - 6, Vinnytsia - 4, Zhytomyr - 4, Kirovohrad - 1, Cherkasy - 1.

It is noted that the calculation of the exact number of damaged cultural heritage monuments that were damaged during the hostilities and occupation is made impossible by the temporary occupation of almost the entire territory of Luhansk and a significant part of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants fire artillery shells at a church, destroying the roof and ceilings