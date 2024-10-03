ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
More than 1160 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to the aggression of

More than 1160 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to the aggression of

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21189 views

According to the Ministry of Culture, 1,169 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression. Most of the damage was done in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

The total number of regional cultural heritage sites damaged by Russian aggression increased by 22 in September and now reaches  1169 sites. Of these, 117 are of national importance, 983 are of local importance, and 69 are newly discovered. This was reported on October 3 by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, UNN reports. 

Details 

Repeated hits to previously damaged cultural heritage sites occurred in Kherson and Sumy regions. New attacks occurred in Donetsk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, and Lviv regions.

As of today, cultural monuments in 18 regions and the city of Kyiv have been damaged, including: in Kharkiv region - 315, Kherson - 154, Donetsk - 161, Odesa - 116, Chernihiv - 65, Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv - 81, Zaporizhzhia - 49, Mykolaiv - 41,  Dnipropetrovs'k - 41, Lviv - 60,  Luhansk - 31, Sumy - 29, Khmelnytsky - 10, Poltava - 6, Vinnytsia - 4, Zhytomyr - 4, Kirovohrad - 1, Cherkasy - 1.

It is noted that the calculation of the exact number of damaged cultural heritage monuments that were damaged during the hostilities and occupation is made impossible by the temporary occupation of almost the entire  territory of Luhansk and a significant part of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCulture
