Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants fire artillery shells at a church, destroying the roof and ceilings

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the occupiers fired artillery shells at a church. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, the damage is considerable - the roof and ceiling of the building were destroyed, UNN reports.

"Russians were shooting at Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. In the first half of the day, two vehicles were damaged in the district center - a fire truck and a municipal vehicle. Artillery shells were also aimed at the church. It caught fire. The fire was extinguished, but the damage was considerable. The roof and ceilings of the building were destroyed. There are also damages inside," said Lysak.

According to him, in the late afternoon, the army of the aggressor country resumed attacks on Nikopol. The consequences of these attacks, as well as those on Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities, are being investigated by experts.

"For now, there are no casualties or injuries. This is the main thing. Despite the air raid alerts, it was quiet in other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region," summarized the RMA head.

The Russian Federation fired at the communities of Dnipropetrovsk region: a high-rise building and a car were damaged