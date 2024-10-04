2093 cultural institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed due to the war

2093 cultural institutions have been damaged or destroyed because of Russia's war against Ukraine, with their number increasing by 49 over the month. Clubs, libraries and art education institutions in the eastern and southern regions suffered the most, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

As of September 25, 2093 cultural institutions, excluding cultural heritage sites, suffered damage; 361 of them were destroyed (17.25%) - the Ministry of Culture reported.

The largest group of cultural institutions that suffered damage or destruction is clubs (48.2%).

In total, those affected:

club establishments - 1007;

libraries - 746;

art education institutions - 162;

museums and galleries - 120;

theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 38;

parks, zoos, and nature reserves - 16;

circuses - 4.

Cultural institutions were destroyed in 296 territorial communities, in particular in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipro (20%), Donetsk (87%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhzhia (40.3%), and Kirovohrad (2%), Kyiv (27.1%), Luhansk (46.2%), Lviv (5.5%), Mykolaiv (44.2%), Odesa (9.9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (62.7%), Kharkiv (58.9%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnytsky (17%), Cherkasy (6.1%), Chernihiv (49%) regions and the city of Kyiv.

According to the information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations, the total number of cultural institutions that were damaged increased by 49 in September. Cultural institutions in Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Sumy regions suffered the most.

Addendum

As of the end of September 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation, making it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural institutions affected by the hostilities and occupation.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture stated that in 2024 215 symbols of the totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost the status of a cultural heritage monument.