2093 cultural institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed due to the war

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83572 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157795 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132916 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140145 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169036 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137380 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136857 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73687 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105346 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185610 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136857 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136423 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153438 views
2093 cultural institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed due to the war

2093 cultural institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed due to the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20828 views

In September 2024, the number of damaged cultural institutions in Ukraine increased by 49. Clubs, libraries, and art education institutions in the eastern and southern regions were most affected.

2093 cultural institutions have been damaged or destroyed because of Russia's war against Ukraine, with their number increasing by 49 over the month. Clubs, libraries and art education institutions in the eastern and southern regions suffered the most, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

As of September 25, 2093 cultural institutions, excluding cultural heritage sites, suffered damage; 361 of them were destroyed (17.25%)

- the Ministry of Culture reported.

The largest group of cultural institutions that suffered damage or destruction is clubs (48.2%). 

In total, those affected: 

  • club establishments - 1007;
  • libraries - 746;                                
  • art education institutions - 162;
  • museums and galleries - 120;
  • theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 38;
  • parks, zoos, and nature reserves - 16;
  • circuses - 4. 

Cultural institutions were destroyed in 296 territorial communities, in particular in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipro (20%), Donetsk (87%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhzhia (40.3%), and Kirovohrad (2%), Kyiv (27.1%), Luhansk (46.2%), Lviv (5.5%), Mykolaiv (44.2%), Odesa  (9.9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (62.7%), Kharkiv (58.9%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnytsky (17%), Cherkasy (6.1%), Chernihiv (49%) regions and the city of Kyiv.  

According to the information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations, the total number of cultural institutions that were damaged increased by 49 in September. Cultural institutions in Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Sumy regions suffered the most.

Addendum

As of the end of September 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation, making it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural institutions affected by the hostilities and occupation.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture stated that in 2024 215 symbols of the totalitarian regime and Russian imperial policy lost the status of a cultural heritage monument.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCulture
