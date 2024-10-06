Artifacts stolen by Russian Federation in Ukraine began to appear on the international black market - Kostin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Artifacts stolen by Russian Federation in Ukraine began to appear on the international black market - Kostin

Artifacts stolen by Russian Federation in Ukraine began to appear on the international black market - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has reported that artifacts stolen from Ukrainian museums are appearing on the international black market. The Prosecutor General's Office has set up a special unit to investigate such crimes.

Artifacts stolen from Ukrainian museums and archaeological sites have begun to appear on the international black market. This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in an interview with the Voice of America, reports UNN

Details

“In addition to the systematic destruction of cultural heritage, Russia is resorting to another crime - the theft of cultural property. These artifacts, stolen from our museums and archaeological sites, now appear on the international black market. We already have enough evidence to open new criminal proceedings for these crimes,” Kostin said.

He noted that Ukraine has set up a special unit in the Prosecutor General's Office to investigate not only the destruction of cultural heritage as a result of shelling, but also cases where Ukrainian cultural heritage is being illegally sold abroad.

Recall

The total number of regional cultural heritage sites damaged by Russian aggression increased by 22 in September and now reaches 1169 sites. Of these, 117 are of national importance, 983 are of local importance, and 69 are newly discovered.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
voice-of-americaVoice of America
ukraineUkraine

