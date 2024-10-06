Artifacts stolen by Russian Federation in Ukraine began to appear on the international black market - Kostin

Artifacts stolen from Ukrainian museums and archaeological sites have begun to appear on the international black market. This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in an interview with the Voice of America, reports UNN

“In addition to the systematic destruction of cultural heritage, Russia is resorting to another crime - the theft of cultural property. These artifacts, stolen from our museums and archaeological sites, now appear on the international black market. We already have enough evidence to open new criminal proceedings for these crimes,” Kostin said.

He noted that Ukraine has set up a special unit in the Prosecutor General's Office to investigate not only the destruction of cultural heritage as a result of shelling, but also cases where Ukrainian cultural heritage is being illegally sold abroad.

The total number of regional cultural heritage sites damaged by Russian aggression increased by 22 in September and now reaches 1169 sites. Of these, 117 are of national importance, 983 are of local importance, and 69 are newly discovered.