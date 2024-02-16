Kherson Art Museum identifies 88 stolen paintings in occupied Crimea

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68619 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117548 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122478 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164473 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165082 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267333 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176804 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237494 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100235 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63135 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34846 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31543 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44850 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222834 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234466 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117548 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100305 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100742 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117243 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117889 views
Kherson Art Museum identifies 88 stolen paintings in occupied Crimea

Kherson Art Museum identifies 88 stolen paintings in occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25841 views

The Kherson Art Museum has identified 88 paintings from its collection that were stolen by the Russian occupiers and found in Crimea, including a work by People's Artist of Ukraine Viktor Poltavets.

 A work by People's Artist of Ukraine Viktor Poltavets was featured in a propaganda video shot in August 2023 in occupied Crimea. Two previously identified works by Ukrainian artists Serhiy Yakobchuk and Rostyslav Zvyagintsev can also be seen in this footage.

This was reported by the Kherson Art Museum and reported by UNN.

Details

Identification of the stolen artworks continues. A painting by a Ukrainian artist stolen by the occupiers from the Kherson Art Museum is hidden in a dark corner on a shelf in the makeshift storage room in the Central Museum of Tavrida.

- , the message says.

This is a work of art by Viktor Poltavets. September (1986. Oil on canvas). The painting was featured in a propaganda video shot in August 2023.

This is the 88th work of art whose illegal stay in Crimea is beyond doubt. 

- noted in the museum.

Author of the artwork:

People's Artist of Ukraine Viktor Poltavets (1925-2003) was a descendant of the Zaporizhzhia Cossacks. He worked in the field of historical painting and book graphics, taught, and worked at the publishing houses "Art" and "Veselka". In the difficult conditions of the dominance of socialist realism, the artist, developing a different view of the history of the Ukrainian people from the generally accepted one, managed to establish himself as a Ukrainian national artist. In the second half of his career, Ukrainian landscapes, such as the stolen "September," became Poltavets's favorite genre. The artist's laconic landscapes are characterized by a harmony of colors and halftones. A lively brushstroke not only forms a volume, but also creates a subtle movement of nature and even allows the viewer to catch the feeling of air filled with aromas.

AddendumAddendum

Two previously identified robots were found in this video footage:

  • Serhiy Yakobchuk (1937-2015). Dispatch in the village. Oil on canvas.
  • Rostislav Zvyagintsev (1938-2016). Reindeer herder of Kamchatka. 1974. Oil on canvas.

Recall

UNN reported that the Kherson Regional Art Museum named after Oleksiy Shovkunenko identified several paintings from its collection that were illegally taken to the occupied Crimea by Russian invaders: Ivan Hopkalo (1894-1984). Park. 1959. Paper, pencil; Mykhailo Chepyk (1920-1972). Paris. Boulevard Madeleine. 1967. Tinted paper, pastel; Yurii Balykov (1924-2010). Boats. 1979. Paper, pastel.

They wanted to take out the remains of ancient creatures 400 million years old in a parcel from Ukraine14.02.24, 13:15 • 24223 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCulture
parisParis
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

