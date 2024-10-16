NABU announces procurement of heated air conditioners worth a million amid energy-intensive winter

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 3680 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 9542 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40091 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142874 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191662 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119704 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353520 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178011 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147696 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196896 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NABU announces procurement of heated air conditioners worth a million amid energy-intensive winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156577 views

NABU announced a tender for the purchase of heated air conditioners for UAH 1.3 million, despite forecasts of a difficult energy situation in winter. Experts question the appropriateness of such budget expenditures.

NABU announces procurement of heated air conditioners worth a million amid energy-intensive winter

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine wants to buy air conditioners with heating for almost UAH 1.3 million, while the authorities and international organizations warn of a very difficult energy situation this winter. This is evidenced by the data on the Prozorro website, UNN reports

In total, the NABU plans to purchase four lots - air conditioners for the Kyiv and Dnipro offices, as well as an electric water heater for the Dnipro office. The expected value of the tender is almost UAH 1.3 million, and funding will come from the state budget.

NABU is currently reviewing the proposals. Two private entrepreneurs won the tender for supplying air conditioners for Kyiv offices.

It should be noted that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine plans to purchase air conditioners amid statements by the authorities and international partners about the extremely difficult energy situation this winter. In particular, this has been repeatedly stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko. According to him, the challenges this winter will be greater than in the winter of 2022-2023.

The UN mission predictsthat Ukrainians can expect power outages from 4 to 18 hours a day in winter, and some regions may be left without heating.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predictsthat the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. Electricity shortages could reach six gigawatts this winter amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the expiration of the gas supply contract at the end of this year.

So we are waiting to see what decision the NABU will make. However, given the forecasts for the upcoming winter, a logical question arises: is it reasonable to spend more than a million budget funds on purchasing air conditioners for the anti-corruption bureau?

Add

In April, the NABU purchased services to repair toilets for more than UAH 3 million. And in September, it planned to repair the facades and premises of administrative buildings for more than 5 million hryvnias. 

The budget spent on the maintenance of anti-corruption bodies is also impressive. The costs of NABU, SAPO and HACC for the entire period of their existence amount to approximately UAH 12-13 billion. At the same time, the budgetary appetites of the anti-corruption agencies are growing every year. All this is paid for by taxpayers, for whom the next fee increases have already been prepared.

At the same time, there are still big questions about the effectiveness of the anti-corruption agencies. Foreign experts have identified a number of problems in their report on the NABU's performance. In particular, the auditors concluded that detectives need to communicate with psychologists and the ombudsman to report problems in the workplace. 

In addition, international auditors have statedthat the HACC reviews cases for years, while NABU detectives can investigate them for decades. However, as practice shows, the duration of an anti-corruption investigation does not affect its quality, as "high-profile" NABU cases against high-ranking officials have repeatedly fallen apart in courts.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Dnipro
United Nations
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv
