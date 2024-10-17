Ukraine offers to deploy missile deterrence package on its territory - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy has proposed deploying a missile deterrent in Ukraine to force Russia into peace talks. He provided details to partners capable of implementing this: The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine proposes to deploy a missile deterrent package on its territory, which will either force Russia to real peace talks or allow it to destroy its military facilities. He said this at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
We propose to place a deterrence package on Ukrainian soil that will either force Russia to engage in real peace talks or allow us to destroy their military facilities. This is the concept of peace through strength for this point. And we are talking about the appropriate missile package
According to him, he has provided details of this package to partners who are able to do so: The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.
And, of course, we want to share with all the leaders who are willing to support us in this endeavor. Putin should respect our strength, not make the free world tremble at his threats. And we will be able to apply the deterrence package only if Russia does not stop the war
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that an immediate invitation to NATO would be a decisive signal that would strengthen Ukraine's position in the international arena and confirm the irreversibility of its European integration and democratic development.