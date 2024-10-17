Rain, frost and fog: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
In the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine, there will be light rain in some places, in the rest of the country it will be without precipitation. Temperatures at night will range from 0-3° Celsius to 8° Celsius, during the day 7-12°, in Transcarpathia up to 15°.
In some parts of Ukraine today there will be light rain, in the rest of the country it will be without precipitation. The temperature at night will be from 0-3° Celsius to 8° Celsius, during the day 7-12°, in Transcarpathia up to 15°, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to the weather forecast, October 17 will be cloudy with clearings. In the southern part, eastern, Dnipropetrovska, at night and in Cherkasy and Kirovohradska regions, there will be light rain in some places; in the rest of the territory, no precipitation.
At night and in the morning, there will be fog in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.
North, northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.
At night in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, severe frosts (in the air) of 0-3°, in most northern regions the temperature will be 1-6° Celsius (0-3° frosts on the soil surface), in the rest of the territory 3-8° Celsius; during the day in Ukraine 7-12°, in Transcarpathia up to 15°.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
Cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. North wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 1-6° Celsius (0-3° frost on the soil surface), during the day 7-12° Celsius.
Partly cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. No precipitation. North wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 3-5° Celsius, during the day around 10°.