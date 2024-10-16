World Food Day, Chef's Day, Stray Cat Day. What else can be celebrated on October 16

Today, October 16, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark World Food Day. The event was launched in honor of the fact that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations was established on October 16, 1945, UNN writes.

According to UN statistics, about 700 million people on the planet go hungry every day, and two billion suffer from malnutrition.

Almost 650 million hungry people live in Africa and Asia.

As a result of irregular and inadequate nutrition, more than 140 million children are stunted in their first five years.

About a third of the world's food is produced by small farmers. 600 million people depend on aquatic food systems as livelihoods.

Another food-related event today is World Bread Day.

According to scientists, as early as the third millennium B.C., about 30 different types of bread were baked in different regions of the world.

Before the appearance of plates, food was laid out on pieces of bread. For a long time, white bread was considered almost a delicacy and was available only to wealthy people. The poor consumed black and gray bread.

Today you can also join the World Healthy Eating Day.

According to the World Health Organization, 80% of all diseases are somehow related to food, and 40% of them are directly related to a person's diet.

Today, anesthesiologists celebrate their professional holiday.

Back in the first century BC, the ancient Greek physician Dioscorides was interested in the issue of anesthesia. He found that medicines from the poisonous Mandrake plant have soothing and hypnotic properties, reduce sensitivity to pain and help successfully perform operations on wounded soldiers, increasing the chances of their recovery. It was he who first used the term "anesthesia".

The tattoo for today was chosen in honor of the fact that on October 16, 1846 in Boston, surgeon and dentist Thomas Morton used inhalation of diethyl ether to create general anesthesia when removing a submandibular tumor.

Today, many countries around the world are holding events to mark World Allergy Awareness Day and World Cardiac Resuscitation Day.

According to the WHO, the number of patients on our planet has increased eightfold.

The purpose of World Cardiac Resuscitation Day is to raise awareness of the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and increase the number of cases of its provision by outsiders.

According to statistics, less than 20% of ordinary citizens try to provide first aid to a person who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Animal lovers are joining the Stray Cat Day today.

The purpose of the event is to remind people of their love for animals, to urge them to treat cats responsibly and humanely and to keep them. We must all remember that every cat without a home needs help, attention and care.

Subordinates in many countries of the world today can congratulate their managers on a "professional" holiday – boss's day.

It is believed that the initiator of the holiday in 1958 was an American woman, Patricia Harosky, who worked as a secretary in her father's insurance firm and decided to organize his birthday celebration in an original way.

Chef's day gradually became popular in the United States and many other countries around the world.

According to statistics, 65% of employees would like to become a manager. 43% of people believe that their bosses appreciate their work, and this inspires them to do better.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Longinus.

Longinus was a Roman legionnaire and one of the Guardians of the place where Jesus Christ was crucified.

According to the legend, the blood of Jesus fell into the soldier's eyes, and he was healed of cataracts. It was after this that Longinus believed in the Lord. He decided to become a preacher, and was joined by other soldiers who had witnessed the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

This angered Pontius Pilate. He ordered them all to be captured and beheaded.

Longinus, Leontius, and Viola celebrate their name days on October 16.