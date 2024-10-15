October 15: World Handwashing Day, International Day of Rural Women

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

October 15: World Handwashing Day, International Day of Rural Women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 131474 views

Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician, first suggested washing hands with soap in 1847. At that time, he was working at the Vienna Hospital and thought about the problem of high infant mortality and postpartum fever in women.

October 15: World Handwashing Day, International Day of Rural Women

Today, October 15, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark World Handwashing Day. The event was launched in 2008 at the initiative of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNN reports.

The goal of the event is to draw the attention of children and adults around the world to the need to follow personal hygiene rules and wash their hands with soap, as this is the cheapest and most effective way to prevent infectious diseases.

More than 120 million children from 70 countries joined the first Handwashing Day in 2008.

Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician, first suggested washing hands with soap in 1847. At that time, he was working at the Vienna Hospital and thought about the problem of high infant mortality and postpartum fever in women.

Zemmelweis suggested that medical workers treat their hands with a solution of bleach. As a result, the mortality rate among patients decreased dramatically.

Since 1995, October 15 has been the International Day of Rural Women.

According to the UN, more than 25% of the world's population is made up of women living in rural areas.

In Ukraine, before the full-scale invasion, 30-35% of the population lived in rural areas, of which more than 50% were women.

October 15 is also White Cane Day, an event dedicated to blind people.

The history of this attribute of blind people dates back to 1921. A young resident of Great Britain, James Biggs, lost his sight in an accident. But he decided to get used to the situation and continue to move around the streets on his own with the help of a cane.

James quickly realized that a black cane would not help in such circumstances, as it would not be perceived by pedestrians or car drivers. So he painted the cane white to make it more visible. Other blind Englishmen adopted this useful experience, and then blind people in Europe and America began to use white canes.

Since 1988, more and more countries have joined the Day of the Lost Child on October 15.

The event is dedicated to the memory of babies who were not born due to miscarriages, died due to sudden infant death syndrome, stillborn babies, and babies who died for other reasons.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Lucian of Antioch.

Lucian lived in the third century. At a young age, after the death of his parents, he gave away all of his family's possessions to the poor and decided to devote his life to serving the Lord.

The people of Antioch elected him bishop. As the persecution of Christians intensified, Lucian was thrown into prison. There he died of torture and starvation.

According to legend, Lucian's body was thrown into the sea. After 30 days, dolphins brought the body to shore, and the people buried their bishop.

On October 15, Lukian, Denys, Ivan, Semen, and Dmytro celebrate their name days.

