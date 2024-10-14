October 14: Winnie the Pooh's birthday, World Standardization Day
It was on October 14, 1926, that a separate book by the writer Alan Alexander Milne about the adventures of the fairy tale bear and his friends was first published.
Today, all fans of the adventures of the famous fictional bear Winnie the Pooh can join in on his birthday.
According to the author's idea, Winnie the Pooh, who has since become a favorite fairy tale character for millions of children around the world, is a very naive, modest, but kind teddy bear. Winnie-the-Pooh has a small brain, and he often says that there are only sawdust in his head. The bear loves honey and writes poetry. He is afraid of long words and often forgets things, but sometimes brilliant ideas come to him. On the one hand, he is considered naive and not very smart, but on the other hand, he is a genius and a sage.
Postage stamps featuring Winnie the Pooh have been issued in 18 countries around the world. Over the years, Winnie the Pooh has brought more than $5 billion to its rights holders, making it one of the most expensive fictional characters.
Philosopher Benjamin Hoff explained the main tenets of Taoism in his work The Tao of Winnie the Pooh based on the characters of the book.
Since 1970, World Standardization Day has been celebrated on October 14.
On October 14, 1946, at a conference in the United Kingdom, the International Organization for standardization was established. Мета the goal is to introduce the most uniform standards in various spheres of human activity.
One of the first standards on our planet was the written language, calendar, units of measurement, etc.
On October 14, various events are taking place on the occasion of the Day of Spirometry and Lung Health.
The purpose of the event is to popularize research and thus raise awareness of the importance of lung diseases and the preventive measures that need to be taken into account.
Spirometry is the most important test of respiratory function and is the initial test in the evaluation of respiratory function. It measures how much air a person is able to move over time.
Healthy lungs should have a capacity that is appropriate for age, size, and gender, and be able to move air very quickly - more than 70% of the capacity should be mobilized in the first second.
According to the church calendar, October 14 is the Day of Remembrance of St. Paraskeva of Serbia.
She was born in the Serbian city of Epivat into a wealthy Christian family.
When her parents died, Paraskeva gave all the money to the poor and went to Constantinople, where she became a nun. Later, she made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She secluded herself in the desert, where she spent many years in prayer.
Before her death, she returned to her home. The incorrupt relics of Paraskeva of Serbia are kept in the cathedral in Jassy.
According to the Julian calendar, today is the feast of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
According to legend, a large enemy army laid siege to Constantinople. Part of the population, along with the ruler, took refuge in the Church of Vlachernae, where the head covering, cassock, and belt of the Blessed Virgin Mary were kept.
During a night prayer, the foolish Andriy, raising his eyes to heaven, saw the Blessed Virgin Mary walking through the air, accompanied by John the Baptist and John the Theologian, illuminated by heavenly light and surrounded by angels.
It is believed that the Blessed Virgin covered the people with her veil, and they became invisible. The enemy then retreated from the city.
Paraskeva, Vera, Oleksandr, Oleksii, Heorhii, and Hryhorii celebrate their name days today.