October 14: Winnie the Pooh's birthday, World Standardization Day

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10468 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 15016 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43968 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193445 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120508 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354047 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178184 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147765 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196975 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
50%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15131 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10150 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21345 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28204 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24532 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10468 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6812 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 15016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24650 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43968 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 768 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27493 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29777 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43244 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51393 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

October 14: Winnie the Pooh's birthday, World Standardization Day

Kyiv • UNN

 131822 views

It was on October 14, 1926, that a separate book by the writer Alan Alexander Milne about the adventures of the fairy tale bear and his friends was first published.

October 14: Winnie the Pooh's birthday, World Standardization Day

Today, all fans of the adventures of the famous fictional bear Winnie the Pooh can join in on his birthday, UNN reports.

It was on October 14, 1926, that a separate book by the writer Alan Alexander Milne about the adventures of the fairy tale bear and his friends was first published.

According to the author's idea, Winnie the Pooh, who has since become a favorite fairy tale character for millions of children around the world, is a very naive, modest, but kind teddy bear. Winnie-the-Pooh has a small brain, and he often says that there are only sawdust in his head. The bear loves honey and writes poetry. He is afraid of long words and often forgets things, but sometimes brilliant ideas come to him. On the one hand, he is considered naive and not very smart, but on the other hand, he is a genius and a sage.

Postage stamps featuring Winnie the Pooh have been issued in 18 countries around the world. Over the years, Winnie the Pooh has brought more than $5 billion to its rights holders, making it one of the most expensive fictional characters.

Philosopher Benjamin Hoff explained the main tenets of Taoism in his work The Tao of Winnie the Pooh based on the characters of the book.

Since 1970, World Standardization Day has been celebrated on October 14.

On October 14, 1946, at a conference in the United Kingdom, the International Organization for standardization was established. Мета the goal is to introduce the most uniform standards in various spheres of human activity.

One of the first standards on our planet was the written language, calendar, units of measurement, etc.

On October 14, various events are taking place on the occasion of the Day of Spirometry and Lung Health.

The purpose of the event is to popularize research and thus raise awareness of the importance of lung diseases and the preventive measures that need to be taken into account.

Spirometry is the most important test of respiratory function and is the initial test in the evaluation of respiratory function. It measures how much air a person is able to move over time.

Healthy lungs should have a capacity that is appropriate for age, size, and gender, and be able to move air very quickly - more than 70% of the capacity should be mobilized in the first second.

According to the church calendar, October 14 is the Day of Remembrance of St. Paraskeva of Serbia.

She was born in the Serbian city of Epivat into a wealthy Christian family.

When her parents died, Paraskeva gave all the money to the poor and went to Constantinople, where she became a nun. Later, she made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She secluded herself in the desert, where she spent many years in prayer.

Before her death, she returned to her home. The incorrupt relics of Paraskeva of Serbia are kept in the cathedral in Jassy.

According to the Julian calendar, today is the feast of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

According to legend, a large enemy army laid siege to Constantinople. Part of the population, along with the ruler, took refuge in the Church of Vlachernae, where the head covering, cassock, and belt of the Blessed Virgin Mary were kept.

During a night prayer, the foolish Andriy, raising his eyes to heaven, saw the Blessed Virgin Mary walking through the air, accompanied by John the Baptist and John the Theologian, illuminated by heavenly light and surrounded by angels.

It is believed that the Blessed Virgin covered the people with her veil, and they became invisible. The enemy then retreated from the city.

Paraskeva, Vera, Oleksandr, Oleksii, Heorhii, and Hryhorii celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Serbia
United Kingdom
