Russian attack on the capital: a piece of an enemy drone was found on the territory of a kindergarten
Kyiv • UNN
A part of a Russian drone was found on the territory of a kindergarten in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after a night attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a window was damaged, but there were no other damages or injuries.
A part of a Russian drone launched by the Russian army on the night of October 17 was found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Desnianskyi district. In addition, more drone fragments were found in an open area. This was announced on Thursday by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
A small piece of a UAV was found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv after an enemy attack. A window in the building of the institution was broken. There were no other injuries or destructions. No casualties were reported. Also in Desnianskyi district, a UAV fragment fell in an open area
According to him, there was no damage or casualties.
Earlier it was reported that all the drones detected over the capital and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized, but a multi-storey building was damaged in the Desnianskyi district as a result of the Russian attack.