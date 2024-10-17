Instead of fighting corruption: NABU detectives will monitor weather conditions
Kyiv • UNN
The NABU purchases portable weather stations for UAH 56.7 thousand, raising doubts about the priorities of the anti-corruption agency. Experts criticize the NABU for its low efficiency and wasting resources on cases with dubious prospects.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) will spend more than 50 thousand hryvnias to purchase three portable weather stations. This is evidenced by the data on the website Prozorro (Prozorro), reports UNN.
Anti-corruption activists will pay 56.7 thousand hryvnias for three portable weather stations Kestrel 5000.
I wonder if weather stations are really among the priority devices for the anti-corruption agency. After all, the main task of NABU detectives is to fight corruption, not to monitor weather conditions.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau is purchasing equipment that is not directly related to the fight against corruption, while detectives are “drowning” in their cases, which have been investigated for decades.
The public has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the NABU wastes state resources and time on cases that are not critical and have a dubious judicial perspective.
For example, Kateryna Datsenko, a representative of the NABU Public Control Council (PCC) in the Personnel Commission, made a loud statement about the low efficiency of detectives in investigating corruption in the defense sector. According to her, a significant increase in the number of corruption cases in the defense sector was expected with the outbreak of a full-scale war. However, as of today, only 48 criminal proceedings are underway, in which only 7 people have been notified of suspicion.
The fact that the NABU wastes time and resources on cases with dubious prospects was also emphasized by international experts who evaluated the work of detectives .
A good example is the case against former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan. Almost three years were spent investigating this case, in which the HACC eventually delivered an acquittal. By the way, neither the NABU detectives nor the SAPO prosecutors have ever publicly apologized to Omelian or been punished for illegally bringing him to criminal responsibility.
A similar story may now repeat itself with former Minister Mykola Solskyi, who was publicly accused by NABU and SAPO in May of misappropriating land. The point is not that Solsky himself took possession of the land, but that he helped ATO fighters to register land plots that, according to detectives, should have gone to other people, in particular, to be put up for auctions of the State Property Fund for the sale of land.
This story is eight years old, and the reasonable timeframe for the investigation has long since expired, but detectives decided to announce suspicions this year. In the near future, they plan to interrogate almost 1,500 ATO soldiers.
At the same time, NABU has recently been involved in internal disputes with its former first deputy, Gizo Uglava, accusing him of violations in the performance of his direct duties. Uglava, in turn, claimed that NABU was a politically biased body under the influence of outsiders. Read more about the scandal here.