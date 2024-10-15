Convenient lifts and ramps: how Brovary solves barrier-free accessibility issues

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38608 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190953 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119324 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353266 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177933 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147652 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196859 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125963 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
58%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest
April 3, 08:40 PM • 12829 views

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12829 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe
April 3, 10:18 PM • 12238 views

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12238 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy
02:06 AM • 17288 views

02:06 AM • 17288 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli
03:29 AM • 25027 views

03:29 AM • 25027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM • 19492 views

04:00 AM • 19492 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
06:14 AM • 1218 views

06:14 AM • 1218 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 5326 views

05:56 AM • 5326 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM • 19705 views

04:00 AM • 19705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 38608 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38608 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM • 96631 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96631 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 26308 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26308 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 28646 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28646 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 42222 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42222 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50459 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM • 138872 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138872 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Convenient lifts and ramps: how Brovary solves barrier-free accessibility issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 181744 views

Brovary is actively working to improve the city's accessibility for people with disabilities. They install electric lifts, adapt public places, and advise businesses on creating a barrier-free environment.

Convenient lifts and ramps: how Brovary solves barrier-free accessibility issues

The situation with barrier-free access in Ukrainian cities and towns is not a problem of today. Unfortunately, it has become more acute today because many of Ukraine's defenders are returning from the front with severe injuries. A simple trip to the grocery store, clinic, or public institution for people with disabilities often turns into a real challenge.

What measures should be taken to ensure that these people do not feel uncomfortable, which cities in Ukraine can be called leaders in barrier-free accessibility - UNN talked about this with Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, who knows this problem from the inside, as she has been using a wheelchair for many years.

Currently, the Brovary community is actively addressing the issue of individual lifting of people with disabilities in apartment buildings.

"Even before the full-scale invasion, we were thinking about this issue, studying the experience of other cities and now we are preparing a program. We have a lot of old buildings with stairs that cannot be equipped with ramps. Installing rails is also not an option, because wheelchairs have different widths. And even the front and rear wheels have different widths. So, if a person is a little fatter, the wheelchair becomes wider, and it can't fit on these rails.

We have decided to equip the entrances to our buildings with electric lifts. A person with a disability who cannot get out of and into the house on their own submits an application for social protection, a specialist gives an opinion on the possibility of installing a lift and its cost, and then the issue of allocating funds is decided.

One such lift, on average, costs 100 thousand hryvnias. And now it is important to put funds for these needs in the budget for next year. It is also necessary to resolve the issue of centralized maintenance of these lifts.

In addition, we unfortunately face cases when residents of buildings do not want to give permission to install lifts," says Olena Akopyan.

The woman sadly states that due to the full-scale Russian aggression, the number of people with disabilities is growing, and many veterans who have been seriously injured find it difficult to adapt to the new realities of life.

"We have a veterans' hub where psychologists work with them. I often come there myself, showing by my own example that it is worthwhile and necessary to live after a serious injury. The other day we talked to a wounded man who had both legs amputated. I showed him how to get into a car.

After such communication, people are inspired and look at it all with different eyes," says the advisor to the mayor of Brovary.

At the same time, she said, of course, we should not forget about children with musculoskeletal injuries and the elderly who cannot move independently due to various illnesses.

Olena Hakopian also notes that she has been to many cities in Ukraine, and she asserts that Brovary has made serious progress  in terms of barrier-free accessibility and gives specific examples.

"Six months ago, we raised the issue of accessibility of our migration service department for people with disabilities. And the other day I personally tested the ramp they had set up. In general, all our government agencies are accessible. Lyceum No. 4 has a nice lift from the bomb shelter. I also tested it. The children's rehabilitation center has a lift. During the reconstruction, our park was adapted for people with disabilities.

As for commercial establishments, all large shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities.  They have begun to equip parking spaces for people with disabilities in accordance with the standards. Another issue is that people without disabilities park in them. But to prevent such cases, we need to organize raids with the police.

Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to turn to us more often for advice on how to properly equip or redesign entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

Of course, there are shops, cafes, restaurants, and other establishments that either don't have ramps at all or are impossible to use. There are owners who openly say that they do not want people with disabilities to visit them. And here it is important to understand that not everything in this matter depends on the city authorities. It is necessary to involve the relevant services more actively, which can fine or close the facility until it becomes accessible to people with disabilities," adds Hakobyan.

Optional

Elena Hakobyan is a 55-year-old swimming champion at the Athens Paralympic Games. She is a multiple Paralympic medalist in swimming, cross-country skiing and biathlon.

At the age of 15, while studying at a music school, she sustained a severe knife wound to her back during a robbery, which prevented her from moving independently without a wheelchair.

She graduated from the Dnipro State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.

He is raising two children. He lives in Brovary.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region
Athens
Dnipro
Ukraine
Brovary
