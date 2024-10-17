October 17: World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day, International Credit Union Day

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 13181 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 6248 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 18618 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 26064 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21024 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26684 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29002 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42562 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50755 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139153 views
October 17: World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day, International Credit Union Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 119362 views

The world's first transplantation in the modern sense, i.e. the implantation of organ tissue to replace the function of an organ, was performed in 1883 by Swiss surgeon and later Nobel Prize winner Theodor Kocher.

October 17: World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day, International Credit Union Day

Today, October 17, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day, UNN reports.

The world's first transplant in the modern sense, i.e. the implantation of organ tissue to replace the function of an organ, was performed in 1883 by Swiss surgeon and later Nobel Prize winner Theodor Kocher. He performed a thyroid transplant.

In 1954, American surgeon and future Nobel laureate Joseph Murray performed a successful kidney transplant. The donor for Marine Richard Herrick was his identical twin brother Ronald Herrick.

In 1967, surgeon Christian Barnard performed the world's first heart transplant in South Africa. The patient lived only 18 days afterwards, but this operation gave an important impetus to the development of transplantation, and today heart and many other organ transplants are commonplace.

According to the Ministry of Health, 585 organ transplants were performed in Ukraine in 2023. The number of bone marrow transplants has increased. In 2022 , 223 stem cell transplants were performed, and in 2023 - 340.

The number of people willing to become posthumous organ donors is gradually increasing in Ukraine.

The event was launched in 2011 to draw public attention to the causes and consequences of injuries and to raise awareness among adults and children about how to reduce the risk of injury and reduce the likelihood of fatalities.

According to the World Health Organization, various injuries cause the deaths of about six million people on the planet every year.

Since 1992, the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty has been celebrated on October 16 at the initiative of the UN General Assembly

According to forecasts, by 2030 the number of children living in poverty will increase to 160 million.

Also today, on the third Thursday of October, we can celebrate International Credit Union Day.

It is believed that the first credit union was established in 1849 by Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen. It united residents of the village of Flammersfeld.

Today, there are more than 85,000 credit unions in the world, with nearly 400 million members.

On the third Thursday of October, many countries around the world hold various events to mark the International Earthquake Day.

The event was launched in the US state of California, where earthquakes are quite common, to teach people how to act properly during this natural disaster.

According to many emergency specialists, the most effective way to minimize injuries and fatalities during earthquakes is the “Drop, Cover and Hold” methodology.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyrs Cosmas and Damian.

The twin brothers Cosmas and Damian lived in the third century, practiced medicine and preached the teachings of Jesus Christ.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, Cosmas and Damian were arrested and executed after brutal torture.

Demian, Andrii, Antonii, Lazar, and Leontii celebrate their name days on October 17.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

