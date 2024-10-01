Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer - Boris Johnson

The late Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer in the last years of her life. This was written by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his memoirs, which are included in his book "Unleashed". This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

It is known that the book is to be published this month. According to the politician, he "knew for a year or more" that Yelizaveta "had a form of bone cancer.

This is the first time that a senior British politician has spoken about the cause of the Queen's death, which was officially listed as "old age" on the death certificate. This revelation is very unusual for British public life. The queen's health was a closely guarded secret during her reign, and information about meetings between the prime minister and the monarch is usually kept secret, - the publication noted.

In his memoirs, Johnson also recalled his last meeting with the monarch. He said that she looked pale and more hunched over, and had dark bruises on her arms and wrists, possibly from IVs or injections.

At the same time, the former British Prime Minister emphasized that the Queen's mood was "completely unaffected by her illness, and from time to time in our conversation she still flashed that big white smile in her sudden, uplifting beauty.

According to him, the late Elizabeth II knew throughout the summer that she was leaving, but she was "determined to hang on and fulfill her last duty," namely to be present during the transfer of power from Johnson to his successor, Liz Truss.

On September 8, 2022, Elizabeth II , Queen and Head of State of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 14 other countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away at the age of 96.