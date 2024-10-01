Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer - Boris Johnson

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82236 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169950 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144033 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183491 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173919 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101408 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111200 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113316 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57321 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63710 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190158 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142531 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147176 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138566 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155404 views
Actual
Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer - Boris Johnson

Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer - Boris Johnson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18616 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed in his memoirs that Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer. He described her last appearance and determination to fulfill her duty to the end.

The late Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer in the last years of her life. This was written by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his memoirs, which are included in his book "Unleashed". This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

It is known that the book is to be published this month. According to the politician, he "knew for a year or more" that Yelizaveta "had a form of bone cancer.

This is the first time that a senior British politician has spoken about the cause of the Queen's death, which was officially listed as "old age" on the death certificate. This revelation is very unusual for British public life. The queen's health was a closely guarded secret during her reign, and information about meetings between the prime minister and the monarch is usually kept secret,

- the publication noted.

In his memoirs, Johnson also recalled his last meeting with the monarch. He said that she looked pale and more hunched over, and had dark bruises on her arms and wrists, possibly from IVs or injections. 

Prince Harry will inherit 8 million pounds from Queen Elizabeth09.09.24, 15:30 • 15516 views

At the same time, the former British Prime Minister emphasized that the Queen's mood was "completely unaffected by her illness, and from time to time in our conversation she still flashed that big white smile in her sudden, uplifting beauty.

According to him, the late Elizabeth II knew throughout the summer that she was leaving, but she was "determined to hang on and fulfill her last duty," namely to be present during the transfer of power from Johnson to his successor, Liz Truss.

Recall

On September 8, 2022, Elizabeth II , Queen and Head of State of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 14 other countries of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away at the age of 96.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson

Contact us about advertising