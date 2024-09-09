Prince Harry will inherit 8 million pounds from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, may inherit 8 million pounds from his late mother, the Queen, on his 40th birthday. Writes UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

As you know, in 1994, Queen Elizabeth II established a trust fund and left her great-grandchildren a substantial inheritance.

Then a trust fund was created. It was a way for the Queen Mother to set aside money for her great-grandchildren when they grew up, and a way to pass on part of her estate without paying taxes - one of the former employees of the palace tells The Times.

The trust fund contained £19 million, which was presented to the grandchildren of the late Queen Mother on the occasion of their 21st and 40th birthdays.

This Sunday, September 15, Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday, so he probably has an inheritance of 8 million pounds.

Full information about the trust fund has not been made public, but sources close to the palace suggest that Harry will receive a larger portion of the inheritance than William. This is because he was not destined to become king.

Recall

Currently, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are estimated to be worth 11 million pounds (almost $15 million), while his brother, Prince William, is worth 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).

Earlier, according to The Independent , a royal commentator said that Meghan Markle's idea of a life in the royal family “full of endless honor and untold wealth” was not true.