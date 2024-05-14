"Absurd": Kuleba debunks "one of Russia's favorite lies" about peace talks in spring 2022

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60994 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103467 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146562 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247101 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173398 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164787 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113028 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62807 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100588 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32760 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44012 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36991 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247101 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223125 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60994 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36991 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44012 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112258 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113200 views
"Absurd": Kuleba debunks "one of Russia's favorite lies" about peace talks in spring 2022

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22060 views

Kuleba debunked "one of Russia's favorite lies" about peace talks in the spring of 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the story that "Ukraine and Russia were close to a peace agreement in the spring of 2022" but Ukraine allegedly "rejected it" is one of the favorite lies promoted by Russia and its sympathizers to shift the focus. However, a closer look at the facts reveals that the whole story does not stand up to criticism, the head of Ukraine's diplomacy said, UNN reports.

Details

"I sometimes hear people say that Ukraine and Russia were close to a peace agreement in the spring of 2022, but Ukraine rejected it. And that's why, in their opinion, the full-scale war has been going on for three years. Well, this is one of the favorite lies propagated by Russia and its sympathizers. A closer look at the facts shows that the whole story does not stand up to scrutiny, and it will take me less than four minutes to prove it," the Foreign Minister said.

But, he advised: "first ask yourself, why is Russia spinning this story?"

"The answer is simple: by focusing public attention on the Istanbul talks, the Russians are trying to shift the blame for the war in the center of Europe from themselves, the aggressor, to Ukraine, which was attacked. They want people to forget that it was Russia that started a full-scale war in February 2022, and instead focus on the negotiations at the end of March 2022," the Foreign Minister said.

"By shifting the focus, they are trying to tell everyone: "You see, Russia really wanted peace. ' It was Ukraine that refused." Absurd. If Russia wanted peace, it should not have attacked Ukraine in the first place," Kuleba said.

He pointed out that "yes, it is true that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have been meeting since the first days of the invasion." "They did discuss ways to overcome this. But the positions were so far apart and the Russian demands so strange that there was no prospect of a real solution even remotely. the draft documents leaked to the press simply reflect this discussion, but cannot be considered a real agreement. Every diplomat knows that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. And it is quite obvious that nothing was agreed upon in March or April 2022," the Foreign Minister said.

"The idea of holding talks between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine was indeed discussed, but Russia rejected it," Kuleba added.

He noted that "other people sometimes say that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and pressured President Zelensky not to sign a peace agreement with Russia." "This is a very funny story. First of all, anyone who has ever met President Zelensky knows that he is not the kind of person to put pressure on to make any decision. Secondly, because the process of negotiations between the delegations actually continued throughout April and even May, long after Johnson's visit. It doesn't quite fit the story, does it?" - Kuleba said

"So who really destroyed the prospect of peace? Was it Boris Johnson or Volodymyr Zelenskyy? No, the man's name is Putin. He has been destroying peace in Ukraine for more than a decade, first by occupying Crimea and part of Donbas in 2014, then by obstructing the Minsk and Normandy peace processes, then by launching a full-scale aggression, and then by refusing to stop it. That is why the war is ongoing," the Foreign Minister said.

"Only together we can stop Russia and put an end to its aggressive plans for the rest of Europe. To make this happen, continue to support Ukraine and do not buy into Russia's lies," Kuleba concluded.

Russia wants to disrupt the peace summit and has a specific plan: Zelensky voiced information from intelligence24.04.24, 18:37 • 23243 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
istanbulIstanbul
europeEurope
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising