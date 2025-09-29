$41.480.01
10:00 AM • 1296 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12078 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3436 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23693 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46576 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69028 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49803 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44122 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66470 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72732 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Media: one of the defenders of NABU detective Magamedrasulov is an anti-Semite and a participant in "drunk parties" where girls were subjected to sexual abuse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

Magomed Mameshev, who supported Ruslan Magamedrasulov, turned out to be involved in scandalous "drunk parties."

Media: one of the defenders of NABU detective Magamedrasulov is an anti-Semite and a participant in "drunk parties" where girls were subjected to sexual abuse

Magomed Mameshev, who spoke out in support of Ruslan Magamedrasulov and the Anti-Corruption Action Center, turned out to be involved in the scandalous "drunk parties" where unconscious girls were sexually abused by a group of young men. Information about this is contained in numerous media publications.

As it turned out, the guys also recorded their actions on video and posted them online. So, in 2023, law enforcement officers reported suspicion of sexual violence to the organizer and one participant of the parties. And six other involved individuals were, for some reason, only handed summonses to the military enlistment office.

Among these people was Magomed Mameshev – a former football player of FC "Nyva" (Ternopil). But, according to numerous sources, he managed to avoid responsibility and service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to his family's connections.

The other day, Mameshev recorded a video in which he claimed alleged pressure from the SBU on his father – the leader of the Dagestani community of Ukraine, Yusuf Mameshev. This video was distributed by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

Mameshev Sr. is a witness in the case of the detained NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov. At the same time, the son did not provide any evidence of any pressure. He also said that "good people helped get his father out of the TCC" despite his being on the wanted list.

After the media drew attention to the inaccuracy of Mameshev's statements, he recorded a new story on Instagram, in which he called the media "stinking journalists" and "prostitutes," and Telegram channels – "garbage." And when asked why he didn't join the Armed Forces, he stated that he was only 23 years old, and his father, he said, was over 50 (note: the conscription age in Ukraine is up to 60 years).

Screenshots of old stories, which can be interpreted as a manifestation of Mameshev's anti-Semitism, were also posted online. In particular, he writes about "Jew Johnson, who pushes Jew Zelensky to fight until the last Ukrainian" and publishes lists of Jews among the American authorities.

Also, on Instagram, there are many videos where Mameshev is driving a car in Kyiv, exceeding the speed limit and violating traffic rules.

Despite this series of scandals involving Mameshev, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, stated that he was proud of Mameshev and called him a "worthy son of his father."

Together with the Anti-Corruption Action Center, pro-Kremlin blogger Anatoliy Shariy also spoke out in support of Mameshev.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Boris Johnson
Kyiv