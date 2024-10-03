BBC cancels interview with Boris Johnson after journalist accidentally sends questions in advance

The British broadcaster BBC canceled an interview with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson at short notice. The reason is that the host Laura Kensberg accidentally sent the former British Prime Minister her briefing notes.

Writes UNN with reference to ORF and a post by journalist Laura Kensberg in X.

On Wednesday, Kenssberg wrote that she wanted to send notes to her team and accidentally addressed them to Johnson. She described the accident as “very upsetting, embarrassing and disappointing.” Now she has no choice but to cancel the interview on the BBC program.

While preparing for tomorrow's interview with Boris Johnson, I mistakenly sent him our briefing notes in a message intended for my team. This obviously means that the interview should not take place. It's very frustrating and there's no point pretending it's anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are many important questions to ask. But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy. See you on Sunday,” the BBC presenter said.

Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer - Boris Johnson