Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a f***ing idiot for his imperialist ambitions for Ukraine and the Baltic states. Johnson said this in an interview with Delfi, reports UNN.

Johnson, answering the question how he would justify the phrase written in his book that if he had been elected British Prime Minister earlier in the election, he could have prevented “this vile” full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, said that he would have called for Ukraine to become a member of NATO.

“Ukraine's problem is that our approach to this border country has been chronically ambiguous. What is it? Is Ukraine part of the West or part of Russia's sphere of influence? And I think the most important thing we need to convey to Putin is that Russia is no longer an empire and it's over,” the Briton said.

He noted that the United Kingdom was once an empire, but today there is virtually nothing left of it, but the British are “happy with our post-imperialist role.

“You don't need to control other countries. If you love someone, let them go. What Putin is doing is archaic and barbaric, and he has to understand that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania - none of these countries are part of the Russian Empire anymore, and the same goes for Ukraine. Everything is over. There is no more empire, Vladimir, you f***ing idiot. Sorry for the expression. But that's the way it is,” Johnson added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously stated that Russia's territorial concessions will allow it to attack again in the future, not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe. The people of Russia and Putin himself should feel why they should not go with a new wave of war next time.