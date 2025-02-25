France may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany - The Telegraph

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11992 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 34059 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 23285 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104766 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88345 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111147 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116417 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145507 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115067 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169153 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 86031 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 43105 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 69199 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101908 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 32265 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 33896 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136561 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169140 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130957 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161581 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141057 views
Actual
France may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany - The Telegraph

France may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany - The Telegraph

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30707 views

France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to defend Europe and may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany. This is happening against the backdrop of US threats to withdraw its troops from the continent and statements about a possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to protect Europe, as reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

"Fighter jets equipped with nuclear weapons could be deployed in Germany, as the US threatens to withdraw its troops from the continent", the publication writes.

The US may withdraw troops from Germany due to restrictions on freedom of speech - Vance21.02.25, 16:39 • 27690 views

Friedrich Merz, who is expected to become the next Chancellor of Germany after winning the election in his country on Sunday, called on the UK and France to expand their nuclear protection, as he seeks "independence" of Europe from Donald Trump's America.

Merz promises to “make Europe independent of the United States” after winning the German elections23.02.25, 23:57 • 25799 views

A French official told The Telegraph that "the deployment of fighter jets will be a message to Vladimir Putin", while diplomats in Berlin suggested that this would force UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to do the same.

The deployment of several French nuclear fighter jets in Germany should not be complicated and will be a strong message

- said a source.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Merz on Sunday evening before traveling to the White House to present his plan for European security and defense of Ukraine to Trump.

At the summit at the White House, which took place on the third anniversary of the war, the US President suggested that "his country will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement", the publication writes.

Speaking alongside Trump, Macron said that peace "must not be a capitulation of Ukraine", as he also called on Europeans to do more to protect the continent.

Macron meets Trump: what this dialogue hides amid crisis in US-European relations - BBC25.02.25, 09:54 • 30754 views

As the publication writes, the United States has long guaranteed the security of Europe through an arsenal of about 100 nuclear missiles, many of which are deployed at a US military base in Germany.

"France's nuclear deterrence currently does not depend on NATO, and the UK's nuclear deterrence is a key part of the alliance's defense strategy", the publication points out.

Last Friday, Merz said that Paris and London should discuss "whether their nuclear protection can also be extended to us", before warning on Sunday that the US under Trump is now "indifferent to the fate of Europe".

During a visit to Kyiv on Monday, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The Telegraph that Ukraine has a "moral justification" to have its own nuclear weapons, as the threat from Russia is growing.

German diplomatic sources suggested that negotiations on European deterrence for their country have not started, and Merz is "blocked" in discussions on forming a coalition government.

Merz announces date of formation of new German government24.02.25, 02:50 • 26985 views

Macron is pushing Europe to hold debates on the role that French nuclear weapons can play in the defense of the continent, the publication writes.

A diplomat in Berlin said that "the French proposal will increase pressure on Sir Keir to do the same and prove that he is serious about contributing to European security".

The British Prime Minister, as indicated, sided with European leaders rather than Trump on the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine, and wants to sign a security and defense pact with the EU.

"If the French decide to deploy a nuclear deterrent in Germany, it will really increase the pressure on the British to follow their example, - said the diplomat. - I understand that from the CDU's point of view, we believe that we need a nuclear umbrella, we want to have a say in this matter, we have to be ready to talk about it and we are ready to pay for it".

But the source warned that "the request is unlikely to be made officially if the Americans do not withdraw their nuclear deterrence assets from Germany".

As indicated, France's arsenal is believed to contain about 300 nuclear weapons within its force de dissuasion program with air and sea launch capabilities.

The UK's Trident nuclear deterrent consists of four Vanguard-class submarines, each of which can carry up to 16 warheads.

Speaking to world leaders via video link at the Kyiv summit marking the third anniversary of the Kremlin's invasion, Starmer said that Moscow "does not have all the cards in this war".

He added that the UK is "ready and willing" to support a future peacekeeping agreement with "troops on the ground", unlike the United States.

They agreed on military cooperation, joint steps and activities for the next week: Zelensky on his conversation with Starmer22.02.25, 15:42 • 30907 views

David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, in his address to Parliament, called Putin "a KGB agent acting by deception".

Referring to Putin's past as a dangerous intelligence agent in Russia and communist East Germany, he said the invasion was "unprovoked" and "barbaric", which, as noted, sharply contrasts with Trump's claims.

"Vladimir Putin and his war are not a historical aberration. He draws on the tsarist tradition, the imperialism and authoritarianism of Peter the Great or Nicholas I and the tradition of the Soviet Union", he said.

On Monday evening, Trump told reporters that European troops "could enter Ukraine as peacekeepers" and that Putin "will accept this". "I asked him that question," Trump said, hosting Macron. "He has no problem with that".

The US President suggested that the war in Ukraine could end within a few weeks. Macron also said that a ceasefire in the war "can be achieved in the coming weeks", in an interview with Fox News after meeting with Trump.

“In the weeks to come": Macron expresses expectations about the timing of a possible truce in Russia's war against Ukraine25.02.25, 09:44 • 34092 views

The US President said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to Washington this week or next to sign a minerals deal that he called "very close".

A source in the Ukrainian government reported that Kyiv is awaiting a response from the US regarding the "final changes" it has sent. According to the source, the US did not like the idea of including wording about providing security guarantees in the text.

"We see the issue of guarantees for the negotiations between the presidents", the source said.

Meanwhile, speaking in Moscow, Putin expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate with the US in the production of rare earth metals. In comments broadcast on state television, Putin also said that Russia does not rule out the participation of European countries in the peace settlement.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising