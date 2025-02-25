France may deploy nuclear fighters in Germany - The Telegraph

France is ready to use its nuclear deterrence to protect Europe, as reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

"Fighter jets equipped with nuclear weapons could be deployed in Germany, as the US threatens to withdraw its troops from the continent", the publication writes.

Friedrich Merz, who is expected to become the next Chancellor of Germany after winning the election in his country on Sunday, called on the UK and France to expand their nuclear protection, as he seeks "independence" of Europe from Donald Trump's America.

A French official told The Telegraph that "the deployment of fighter jets will be a message to Vladimir Putin", while diplomats in Berlin suggested that this would force UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to do the same.

The deployment of several French nuclear fighter jets in Germany should not be complicated and will be a strong message - said a source.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Merz on Sunday evening before traveling to the White House to present his plan for European security and defense of Ukraine to Trump.

At the summit at the White House, which took place on the third anniversary of the war, the US President suggested that "his country will not provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement", the publication writes.

Speaking alongside Trump, Macron said that peace "must not be a capitulation of Ukraine", as he also called on Europeans to do more to protect the continent.

As the publication writes, the United States has long guaranteed the security of Europe through an arsenal of about 100 nuclear missiles, many of which are deployed at a US military base in Germany.

"France's nuclear deterrence currently does not depend on NATO, and the UK's nuclear deterrence is a key part of the alliance's defense strategy", the publication points out.

Last Friday, Merz said that Paris and London should discuss "whether their nuclear protection can also be extended to us", before warning on Sunday that the US under Trump is now "indifferent to the fate of Europe".

During a visit to Kyiv on Monday, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The Telegraph that Ukraine has a "moral justification" to have its own nuclear weapons, as the threat from Russia is growing.

German diplomatic sources suggested that negotiations on European deterrence for their country have not started, and Merz is "blocked" in discussions on forming a coalition government.

Macron is pushing Europe to hold debates on the role that French nuclear weapons can play in the defense of the continent, the publication writes.

A diplomat in Berlin said that "the French proposal will increase pressure on Sir Keir to do the same and prove that he is serious about contributing to European security".

The British Prime Minister, as indicated, sided with European leaders rather than Trump on the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine, and wants to sign a security and defense pact with the EU.

"If the French decide to deploy a nuclear deterrent in Germany, it will really increase the pressure on the British to follow their example, - said the diplomat. - I understand that from the CDU's point of view, we believe that we need a nuclear umbrella, we want to have a say in this matter, we have to be ready to talk about it and we are ready to pay for it".

But the source warned that "the request is unlikely to be made officially if the Americans do not withdraw their nuclear deterrence assets from Germany".

As indicated, France's arsenal is believed to contain about 300 nuclear weapons within its force de dissuasion program with air and sea launch capabilities.

The UK's Trident nuclear deterrent consists of four Vanguard-class submarines, each of which can carry up to 16 warheads.

Speaking to world leaders via video link at the Kyiv summit marking the third anniversary of the Kremlin's invasion, Starmer said that Moscow "does not have all the cards in this war".

He added that the UK is "ready and willing" to support a future peacekeeping agreement with "troops on the ground", unlike the United States.

David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, in his address to Parliament, called Putin "a KGB agent acting by deception".

Referring to Putin's past as a dangerous intelligence agent in Russia and communist East Germany, he said the invasion was "unprovoked" and "barbaric", which, as noted, sharply contrasts with Trump's claims.

"Vladimir Putin and his war are not a historical aberration. He draws on the tsarist tradition, the imperialism and authoritarianism of Peter the Great or Nicholas I and the tradition of the Soviet Union", he said.

On Monday evening, Trump told reporters that European troops "could enter Ukraine as peacekeepers" and that Putin "will accept this". "I asked him that question," Trump said, hosting Macron. "He has no problem with that".

The US President suggested that the war in Ukraine could end within a few weeks. Macron also said that a ceasefire in the war "can be achieved in the coming weeks", in an interview with Fox News after meeting with Trump.

The US President said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may travel to Washington this week or next to sign a minerals deal that he called "very close".

A source in the Ukrainian government reported that Kyiv is awaiting a response from the US regarding the "final changes" it has sent. According to the source, the US did not like the idea of including wording about providing security guarantees in the text.

"We see the issue of guarantees for the negotiations between the presidents", the source said.

Meanwhile, speaking in Moscow, Putin expressed Russia's readiness to cooperate with the US in the production of rare earth metals. In comments broadcast on state television, Putin also said that Russia does not rule out the participation of European countries in the peace settlement.