“In the weeks to come": Macron expresses expectations about the timing of a possible truce in Russia's war against Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that a truce in Russia's war against Ukraine is possible "in the weeks to come," as he said in an interview on Fox News, UNN reports.

Trump announced today that he is ready to meet with President Zelensky in the short term. This is extremely important. First, to have a ceasefire. I think that can be done in the weeks to come. The ceasefire in the air, at sea, in infrastructure, if it is not respected, will be the best proof that Russia is not serious. During this period, we are negotiating on security guarantees, land and territories, and this will be the responsibility of the President of Ukraine, reconstruction