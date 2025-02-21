The Donald Trump administration may review the issue of its military presence in Germany due to Berlin's position on freedom of speech. This was stated by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, reports UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Yes, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, Vance criticized Germany's policy on restrictions on online expression, warning that the American public will not support funding the country's defense as long as its government suppresses political self-expression.

"Think about it. All of Germany's defense is subsidized by American taxpayers. Today, there are thousands and thousands of American troops in Germany. Do you think American taxpayers will tolerate this if you're thrown in jail in Germany for posting mean tweets? Of course not," the publication quotes Vance as saying.

In turn, a spokesman for the office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to comment directly on the US Vice President's statement, but confirmed Berlin's commitment to democratic principles and European security.

"I would prefer not to constantly respond to statements from the administration. I still believe in reason and facts, and I hope that in America they will hear the real facts. And that's what we have to rely on," he said.

Reminder

Recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that public statements by US leadership about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to NATO in the near future are playing into the hands of the Russian Federation. According to him, it is unacceptable to negotiate with an aggressor country without the participation of European states and at the same time to shift responsibility for maintaining peace onto them.

