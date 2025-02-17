Germany gives Ukraine a new weapons package: what it includes

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Germany gives Ukraine a new weapons package: what it includes

Germany gives Ukraine a new weapons package: what it includes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28494 views

Germany has provided another package of military aid to Ukraine, including drones, artillery and ammunition. The total amount of military support since the beginning of the war has reached 28 billion euros.

Germany has handed over another package of military aid, which includes drones, Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, ammunition and missiles of various types, as well as other weapons and equipment. This was reported by the German government, UNN reports. 

The weapons included in the new military aid package from Germany:

1. Vehicles

- 56 MRAP vehicles with ambush and mine protection.

- 8 vehicles for border protection.

2. Ammunition for armored vehicles

- Ammunition for the Leopard 1 main battle tank.

- Ammunition for Marder infantry fighting vehicle.

- 41,000 rounds of ammunition for GEPARD self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

3. Missile weapons

- IRIS-T SLM missiles.

- IRIS-T SLS missiles.

4. Artillery

- 4 self-propelled artillery systems Zuzana 2.

- 50 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber.

- 2 thousand shells of 122 mm caliber.

5. Drones

- 300 drones of the HF-1 type.

- 51 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts.

- 245 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones.

- 29 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones.

- 14 HORNET reconnaissance drones.

6. Equipment for demining

- 2 tanks for demining WISENT 1.

- 16 mine plows.

7. Optical equipment

- 645 laser rangefinders.

8. Small arms and ammunition

- 74 thousand rounds of 44 mm ammunition.

- 100 MG5 machine guns.

- 2,915 HK 416 assault rifles.

- 900 MK 556 assault rifles.

- 64 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with 314 thousand rounds of ammunition.

- 20 CR 308 rifles.

- 73 AK-47 assault rifles.

- More than 60 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

Germany also donated demining equipment, more than 600 laser rangefinders, and vehicles for border guards, the government said.

Germany systematically supplies Ukraine with weapons and military equipment. The aid comes in two ways:

- Transfer of equipment and weapons from the Bundeswehr's stockpile

- Financing the purchase of military equipment from industry at the expense of government funds for security

All in all, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has already provided or pledged to provide military assistance worth about 28 billion euros.

Financing of military aid in 2024

In 2024, Germany allocated about 7.1 billion euros to support Ukraine. Part of this money is earmarked for contributions to the European Peace Fund (EPF), from which EU member states can receive compensation for military assistance.

In addition, funding for the next few years has already been agreed in the amount of about EUR 6 billion.

Military aid spending in 2022-2023:

- 2023 - about 5 billion euros

- 2022 - about 1.6 billion euros

In addition, in the first two years of the war, 2.9 billion euros were allocated for supplies to be delivered in 2025-2028.

Transfer of equipment to the Bundeswehr and training of the military

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth about 5.2 billion euros (at estimated replacement cost).

In addition, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Germany, at a cost of about €282 million. Additional costs not included in these calculations are related to the medical treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers the debate on the participation of Bundeswehr troops in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine premature. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
bundeswehrBundeswehr
leopard-2Leopard 2
european-unionEuropean Union
iris-tIRIS-T
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising