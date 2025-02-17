Germany gives Ukraine a new weapons package: what it includes

Germany has handed over another package of military aid, which includes drones, Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems, ammunition and missiles of various types, as well as other weapons and equipment. This was reported by the German government, UNN reports.

The weapons included in the new military aid package from Germany:

1. Vehicles

- 56 MRAP vehicles with ambush and mine protection.

- 8 vehicles for border protection.

2. Ammunition for armored vehicles

- Ammunition for the Leopard 1 main battle tank.

- Ammunition for Marder infantry fighting vehicle.

- 41,000 rounds of ammunition for GEPARD self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

3. Missile weapons

- IRIS-T SLM missiles.

- IRIS-T SLS missiles.

4. Artillery

- 4 self-propelled artillery systems Zuzana 2.

- 50 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber.

- 2 thousand shells of 122 mm caliber.

5. Drones

- 300 drones of the HF-1 type.

- 51 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts.

- 245 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones.

- 29 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones.

- 14 HORNET reconnaissance drones.

6. Equipment for demining

- 2 tanks for demining WISENT 1.

- 16 mine plows.

7. Optical equipment

- 645 laser rangefinders.

8. Small arms and ammunition

- 74 thousand rounds of 44 mm ammunition.

- 100 MG5 machine guns.

- 2,915 HK 416 assault rifles.

- 900 MK 556 assault rifles.

- 64 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with 314 thousand rounds of ammunition.

- 20 CR 308 rifles.

- 73 AK-47 assault rifles.

- More than 60 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

Germany systematically supplies Ukraine with weapons and military equipment. The aid comes in two ways:

- Transfer of equipment and weapons from the Bundeswehr's stockpile

- Financing the purchase of military equipment from industry at the expense of government funds for security

All in all, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Germany has already provided or pledged to provide military assistance worth about 28 billion euros.

Financing of military aid in 2024

In 2024, Germany allocated about 7.1 billion euros to support Ukraine. Part of this money is earmarked for contributions to the European Peace Fund (EPF), from which EU member states can receive compensation for military assistance.

In addition, funding for the next few years has already been agreed in the amount of about EUR 6 billion.

Military aid spending in 2022-2023:

- 2023 - about 5 billion euros

- 2022 - about 1.6 billion euros

In addition, in the first two years of the war, 2.9 billion euros were allocated for supplies to be delivered in 2025-2028.

Transfer of equipment to the Bundeswehr and training of the military

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with military equipment worth about 5.2 billion euros (at estimated replacement cost).

In addition, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in Germany, at a cost of about €282 million. Additional costs not included in these calculations are related to the medical treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers the debate on the participation of Bundeswehr troops in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine premature.