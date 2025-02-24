Merz announces date of formation of new German government

German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz plans to form a new federal government by April 20. His party won first place in the parliamentary elections. Politico quotes public broadcaster Tagesschau and n-tv.de , reports UNN.

Details

The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, said he plans to form a new government in Germany by Easter (April 20).

There are just under eight weeks until Easter, and I think that should be enough time to form a government in Germany - he said during a roundtable discussion in Berlin.

The politician added that if a two-party coalition government was formed, the process could go faster. He also emphasized that is ready to negotiate with all parties of the democratic center.

“We have been in a recession for three years now, and we have to get out of it,” Mertz said.

Recall

On Sunday, February 23, Germany held early elections to the Bundestag.

The President of Ukraine congratulated CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz on his victory in the Bundestag elections, where the party won 29% of the vote. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of further cooperation between the countries to protect and strengthen Europe.

