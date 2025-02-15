Graham: Ukraine should automatically join NATO if Russia invades again

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5722 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49713 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75780 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117561 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101094 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153436 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110173 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88283 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44001 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144085 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176418 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84468 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134288 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136193 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164443 views
Graham: Ukraine should automatically join NATO if Russia invades again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26154 views

Lindsey Graham proposed Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO in the event of a new Russian invasion. The senator also called for arming Ukraine with F-16s and expressed support for Trump's position on Putin.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has proposed a conditional path for Ukraine's accession to NATO, assuming automatic accession in the event of a new Russian invasion. He said this during the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN with reference to Politico. 

“If you can't accept them into NATO right now, my idea with (former British Prime Minister - ed.) Boris Johnson is to make it clear: tell Putin that if you do this again, if Russia invades Ukraine again, it will lead to Ukraine's automatic acceptance into NATO,” Graham said.

He also said that the US should continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. “We need to continue to build up the capacity of the Ukrainian military. Arm them to the teeth, give them a bunch of F-16s,” the senator said. 

Graham: Ukraine has resources worth $3 million - this is an argument for US support15.02.25, 15:47 • 31573 views

Graham, one of President Donald Trump's top allies, was also asked to weigh in on the controversial statements by Defense Secretary Pete Hagel and Vice President J.D. Vance this week about whether Ukraine should join NATO.

“It doesn't matter what Pete says, it doesn't matter how many phone calls have been made,” Graham said, adding: “What matters is where it ends up, if it ends up deterring future aggression and if they stabilize the European continent, then (Trump - ed.) will get his share of the credit.

Rutte: NATO is working to create the best possible conditions for Ukraine in the negotiations15.02.25, 14:32 • 25520 views

Graham also expressed confidence in Trump's ability to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, calling Putin a “thug and a bully” who “gets away with whatever he can until someone stops him.

He warned that if Trump offers what he considers to be a reasonable deal and Putin rejects it, “he will have made a serious mistake.

Ukraine without NATO membership will need a lot of money to deter the Russian army - Zelensky15.02.25, 14:16 • 20673 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
natoNATO
lindsey-grahamLindsey Graham
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

