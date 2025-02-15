Rutte: NATO is working to create the best possible conditions for Ukraine in the negotiations

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that NATO countries are obliged to provide Ukraine with the best conditions for possible peace talks. He said this during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

With regard to Ukraine, there is a clear understanding and commitment to ensure that Ukraine has the best possible conditions for negotiations, to continue training and supplying weapons - said Rütte.

"The results of the peace talks should be that Ukraine remains a state that will never again be exposed to such dangers from Russia, so that peace is ensured, the Americans agree with that," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, without NATO membership, would need a lot of money to deter the 1.3-1.5 million-strong Russian army. We are talking about tens of billions.