Graham: Ukraine has resources worth $3 million - this is an argument for US support

The presence of minerals worth $3 million in Ukraine should be a key argument for further support from the United States and its allies. This was stated by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

Details

"Our deal on minerals is important. Because then the American people will understand why the United States needs to defend Ukraine," Graham emphasized.

"Now President Trump can tell Americans: "Ukraine is not a burden, but an asset." ' They are sitting on a trillion dollars worth of resources that we can all use if we choose to cooperate with the West," he added.

He also pointed out that in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, he mentioned Putin's desire to restore the USSR or even the Russian empire. Therefore, he should not be allowed to enrich himself on this war.

"Don't let him steal Ukrainian resources for his own enrichment - it's the same as depriving the police of funding. So if this minerals deal goes through, it will be a nightmare for Putin, because now we will have something to defend. So you have to support this deal," Graham emphasized.

Recall

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that, in particular, Ukraine's subsoil contains 22 out of 30 minerals. In addition, Ukraine ranks first in Europe in terms of titanium and uranium ore, as well as lithium.