Graham: Ukraine has resources worth $3 million - this is an argument for US support

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5614 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49587 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117533 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101089 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153414 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110158 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88161 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55337 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84310 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43799 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144069 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176402 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84324 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134283 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136188 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164435 views
Graham: Ukraine has resources worth $3 million - this is an argument for US support

Graham: Ukraine has resources worth $3 million - this is an argument for US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31573 views

Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine's $3 trillion in mineral resources is a strong argument for US support. He emphasized the importance of a deal on resources for countering Putin.

The presence of minerals worth $3 million in Ukraine should be a key argument for further support from the United States and its allies. This was stated by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

Details

"Our deal on minerals is important. Because then the American people will understand why the United States needs to defend Ukraine," Graham emphasized.

"Now President Trump can tell Americans: "Ukraine is not a burden, but an asset." ' They are sitting on a trillion dollars worth of resources that we can all use if we choose to cooperate with the West," he added.

He also pointed out that in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, he mentioned Putin's desire to restore the USSR or even the Russian empire. Therefore, he should not be allowed to enrich himself on this war.

"Don't let him steal Ukrainian resources for his own enrichment - it's the same as depriving the police of funding. So if this minerals deal goes through, it will be a nightmare for Putin, because now we will have something to defend. So you have to support this deal," Graham emphasized.

Recall

 The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that, in particular, Ukraine's subsoil contains 22 out of 30 minerals. In addition, Ukraine ranks first in Europe in terms of titanium and uranium ore, as well as lithium.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
lindsey-grahamLindsey Graham
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising