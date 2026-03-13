US decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil raises great concern - Costa

The decision of the American administration to ease sanctions against Russian oil increases the Kremlin's resources for the war against Ukraine. This was written by the President of the European Council, António Costa, reports UNN.

Details

"The unilateral decision of the United States to lift sanctions on Russian oil exports causes great concern, as it affects European security," Costa wrote.

He noted that increasing economic pressure on Russia is crucial for Moscow to agree to serious negotiations on a just and lasting peace.

"Easing sanctions increases Russia's resources for carrying out military aggression against Ukraine," Costa insists.

Recall

The US is easing restrictions on trade in Russian oil due to the crisis in the Persian Gulf. This will give Russia additional funds to finance the war in Ukraine.

Lifting sanctions on Russia would be a serious blow to Ukraine – Zelensky