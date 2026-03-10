Lifting sanctions on Russia would be a serious blow to Ukraine – Zelensky

The possible lifting of US sanctions against Russia would be a serious blow to Ukraine and a dangerous signal to the whole world. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, the strategy of financial pressure on Russia is not only a Ukrainian position, but a common strategy of the international community.

It seems to me that this is not exclusively a Ukrainian strategy. This is, in principle, the strategy of the entire civilized world – for Russia to suffer financially, because it uses this money against us, it uses it precisely for weapons. Therefore, this is the right strategy for everyone – not to support Russia economically – said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that the lifting of sanctions could have serious consequences both for Ukraine and for international security.

If sanctions are lifted, it will certainly be a serious blow to us. It will be a blow in terms of weapons. And for the whole world, it will be a very difficult reputational blow. How can sanctions be lifted from Russia if it is an aggressor? This means that others can do the same, not just them – noted the Head of State.

He added that such a step would create a dangerous precedent for other countries.

In principle, this will not be a very positive example for others - emphasized Zelenskyy.

The President also noted that Ukraine is aware of contacts between Russia and US representatives regarding a possible easing of the sanctions regime.

We know that Russia is holding dialogues with US representatives regarding the possible lifting of sanctions. We very much believe that the US will not make such concessions - added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war and against companies