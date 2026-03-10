Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war and against companies

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian judges who illegally convicted prisoners of war. The relevant decrees on the implementation of the National Security and Defense Council's decision were signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions against Russian judges, as well as the extension of sanctions whose terms are expiring against Russian companies," the statement reads.

The sanctions package included 41 judges, 38 of whom are Russian citizens, and three are collaborators. They handed down illegal sentences to prisoners of war, support, and justify Russian aggression against Ukraine. - reported the President's Office.

In particular, as stated, "the sanctions include a Russian judge who, in one week, handed down sentences to nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in fabricated terrorism cases." "Ukraine also imposed sanctions on former Ukrainians who, in temporarily occupied Donetsk, sentenced to death volunteers: two Britons and one Moroccan who defended Ukraine as part of the Armed Forces and were captured by Russia. Among the sanctioned judges are also those who made illegal decisions regarding public figures, activists, and journalists for their political and religious beliefs," the statement said.

"Sanctions against the so-called 'judges' who churn out politically motivated sentences against our citizens and soldiers are a matter of justice. It is especially shameful to see among them former Ukrainians who deliberately became collaborators and turned the court into an instrument of repression," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President on Sanctions Policy.

The head of state, as reported, also signed a decree extending the validity of sanctions, whose terms are expiring, against 11 Russian companies. The first sanctions against them were introduced in 2021 and 2023. During this time, three companies from that list were completely liquidated, which once again demonstrates the importance of applying sanctions, the Presidential Office noted.

"This package includes: an enterprise engaged in the repair and maintenance of aviation equipment, including Ka and Mi type helicopters; a company specializing in the development and manufacture of drones, as well as companies illegally operating in the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula and involved in the construction of the Crimean Bridge," the statement reads.

Ukraine, as reported by the Presidential Office, will transfer all relevant information to partners for further synchronization in their jurisdictions.

