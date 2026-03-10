Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war and against companies

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 3344 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12289 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24857 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 43512 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 79368 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 50772 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 56804 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55180 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 33634 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77745 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against UkraineMarch 10, 03:02 AM • 7200 views
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 12070 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 27173 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 18147 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 12236 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12290 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24857 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 66095 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 69445 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77745 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 2114 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 22282 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 29855 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 29676 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 30627 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war and against companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

The list includes 41 judges for sentencing prisoners of war and 11 Russian companies. Among the sanctioned entities are drone developers and builders of the Crimean Bridge.

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian judges for sentencing prisoners of war and against companies

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian judges who illegally convicted prisoners of war. The relevant decrees on the implementation of the National Security and Defense Council's decision were signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions against Russian judges, as well as the extension of sanctions whose terms are expiring against Russian companies," the statement reads.

The sanctions package included 41 judges, 38 of whom are Russian citizens, and three are collaborators. They handed down illegal sentences to prisoners of war, support, and justify Russian aggression against Ukraine.

- reported the President's Office.

In particular, as stated, "the sanctions include a Russian judge who, in one week, handed down sentences to nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in fabricated terrorism cases." "Ukraine also imposed sanctions on former Ukrainians who, in temporarily occupied Donetsk, sentenced to death volunteers: two Britons and one Moroccan who defended Ukraine as part of the Armed Forces and were captured by Russia. Among the sanctioned judges are also those who made illegal decisions regarding public figures, activists, and journalists for their political and religious beliefs," the statement said.

"Sanctions against the so-called 'judges' who churn out politically motivated sentences against our citizens and soldiers are a matter of justice. It is especially shameful to see among them former Ukrainians who deliberately became collaborators and turned the court into an instrument of repression," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President on Sanctions Policy.

The head of state, as reported, also signed a decree extending the validity of sanctions, whose terms are expiring, against 11 Russian companies. The first sanctions against them were introduced in 2021 and 2023. During this time, three companies from that list were completely liquidated, which once again demonstrates the importance of applying sanctions, the Presidential Office noted.

"This package includes: an enterprise engaged in the repair and maintenance of aviation equipment, including Ka and Mi type helicopters; a company specializing in the development and manufacture of drones, as well as companies illegally operating in the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula and involved in the construction of the Crimean Bridge," the statement reads.

Ukraine, as reported by the Presidential Office, will transfer all relevant information to partners for further synchronization in their jurisdictions.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 10 Russian transport and logistics companies28.02.26, 10:13 • 6987 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Crimean bridge
Donetsk