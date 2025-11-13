Kenya says over 200 of its citizens are fighting for Russia in the war in Ukraine

More than 200 Kenyan citizens are fighting on Russia's side in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Kenyan diplomatic agency emphasized that recruitment in Russia has expanded and now includes African citizens, including Kenyans.

More than 200 Kenyans may have joined the Russian army... recruitment networks are still active in both Kenya and Russia - the statement says.

According to the ministry, the Kenyan embassy in Moscow recorded injuries among some recruits who were allegedly promised up to $18,000 to cover visa, travel, and accommodation expenses.

In September, during a security raid near the Kenyan capital Nairobi, 21 Kenyans were rescued who, according to the ministry, were being prepared for deployment to the war. One person was arrested and faces criminal prosecution in connection with the incident.

The ministry stated that the rescued individuals were "misled" about the nature of their work – they were recruited for allegedly non-combat roles such as drone assembly, chemical work, and painting.

In September, the Kenyan government launched an investigation into the possible sale of its citizens into slavery for the Russian army. This happened after a Kenyan athlete, having been deceived into signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.