Exclusives
DPRK lost almost 5,000 soldiers who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

South Korean intelligence reports about 4.7 thousand North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine. The DPRK officially admitted sending its military to Russia.

DPRK lost almost 5,000 soldiers who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence

South Korean intelligence reported that about 4,700 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine. Of these, at least 600 soldiers died, and thousands of wounded were returned to the DPRK for treatment. This was reported by AP with reference to South Korean intelligence, writes UNN.

Details

At a closed briefing for parliament, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported significant losses among North Korean military personnel sent to fight in Russia.

According to the NIS, since the beginning of this year, about 600 soldiers have died at the front, and more than 4,000 have been wounded. Of these, about 2,000 were returned to the DPRK by plane and train in January-March. The dead were cremated in Russia, and their remains have already been delivered to their homeland.

Two days ago, North Korea officially admitted for the first time that it had sent its military to Russia, stating that they were participating in battles for the Kursk region. DPRK leader Kim Jong Un called it a "joint struggle against Ukrainian neo-Nazis," and Vladimir Putin thanked for the "sacrifices of North Korean soldiers."

Moscow and Pyongyang explained these actions by the new 2024 defense treaty, which obliges both sides to provide assistance to each other in case of a military threat. The United States, South Korea, and their allies believe that the DPRK has not only sent tens of thousands of troops but also provides Russia with billions of dollars worth of artillery and missiles.

According to NIS estimates, Russia is transferring modern weapons and technologies to North Korea: air defense systems, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and satellite launch technologies. In addition, about 15,000 North Korean workers have been sent to the Russian Federation as part of joint industrial programs.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with the families of servicemen who died fighting on Russia's side and promised them a "beautiful life." This happened amid reports of significant losses of North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region.

North Korea plans to transfer 6,000 troops and up to a hundred units of equipment, including tanks, to Russia. Russia is financing the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, according to CNN, it became known that North Korea plans to send an additional 25,000-30,000 troops to Russia, who will join the 11,000 soldiers already sent last year. These troops may be involved in hostilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
United States
Ukraine