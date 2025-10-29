$42.080.01
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
02:53 PM • 12908 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
12:54 PM • 41144 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
12:21 PM • 29635 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49282 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28495 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75394 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48446 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114480 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
12:54 PM • 41119 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75384 views
Ukraine in the UN voted against ending the American blockade of Cuba, remembering how the Cuban president wished success to Putin – Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Ukraine voted against the resolution to end the American blockade of Cuba at the UN. This decision is a response to Cuba's support for Russian aggression, including wishing success to Putin and the participation of Cuban citizens in the war.

Ukraine in the UN voted against ending the American blockade of Cuba, remembering how the Cuban president wished success to Putin – Sybiha

During the vote in the UN General Assembly, Ukraine opposed the resolution on ending the American blockade of Cuba. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha explained that this decision is a response to Cuba's support for Russian aggression against Ukraine. Sybiha wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Today, Ukraine voted against the UN General Assembly resolution "Necessity of ending the American blockade of Cuba." This step is not sudden and has serious grounds. We remember the Cuban president's wish for Putin's "success" in his aggressive war against Ukraine. We heard him well 

— Sybiha stated.

The minister noted that this year Ukraine closed its embassy in Havana and lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Cuba. 

Our vote is not directed against the Cuban people – we respect their right to live in prosperity. It is directed against the inaction of the Cuban authorities in response to the mass recruitment of Cuban citizens into the Russian occupation army 

— Sybiha added.

According to him, thousands of Cubans have signed contracts, joining the ranks of Russian troops directly involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. 

Havana's unwillingness to stop the mass involvement of its citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine is complicity in aggression and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Ukraine will always oppose such practices and uphold the goals and principles of the UN Charter

— the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Stepan Haftko

