Ukraine in the UN voted against ending the American blockade of Cuba, remembering how the Cuban president wished success to Putin – Sybiha

During the vote in the UN General Assembly, Ukraine opposed the resolution on ending the American blockade of Cuba. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha explained that this decision is a response to Cuba's support for Russian aggression against Ukraine. Sybiha wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Today, Ukraine voted against the UN General Assembly resolution "Necessity of ending the American blockade of Cuba." This step is not sudden and has serious grounds. We remember the Cuban president's wish for Putin's "success" in his aggressive war against Ukraine. We heard him well — Sybiha stated.

The minister noted that this year Ukraine closed its embassy in Havana and lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Cuba.

Our vote is not directed against the Cuban people – we respect their right to live in prosperity. It is directed against the inaction of the Cuban authorities in response to the mass recruitment of Cuban citizens into the Russian occupation army — Sybiha added.

According to him, thousands of Cubans have signed contracts, joining the ranks of Russian troops directly involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Havana's unwillingness to stop the mass involvement of its citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine is complicity in aggression and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Ukraine will always oppose such practices and uphold the goals and principles of the UN Charter — the Foreign Minister emphasized.

