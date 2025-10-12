$41.510.00
"Groundless and slanderous": Cuba reacted to accusations of participation in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied accusations of the country's participation in the "military conflict in Ukraine," calling them "slanderous." The Cuban government states that it has no information about citizens participating in the war and adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards mercenary activities.

"Groundless and slanderous": Cuba reacted to accusations of participation in the war in Ukraine

The Cuban government has rejected accusations regarding the country's alleged involvement in the "military conflict in Ukraine." This was stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, reports UNN.

Details

They called the corresponding accusation "slanderous" and one that was made "without providing any evidence or justification and clearly aimed at achieving a certain goal."

Cuba does not participate in the armed conflict in Ukraine, nor has it sent military personnel to Ukraine or other countries

- the message states.

At the same time, the Cuban government emphasized that it does not have precise information regarding citizens of the country who, on their own initiative, participated or are participating in the war on the side of "armed formations of any of the parties."

It is undeniable that none of them acts with the encouragement, obligation, or consent of the Cuban state

- emphasized the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

They added that the country's government adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards mercenary activities, human trafficking, and the participation of its citizens in any armed confrontation in another country, "which are serious crimes subject to strict punishment under national law."

"Cubans who participated on both sides of the armed conflict were recruited through organizations not based in our country and having no connection with the Cuban government. ... The United States government has not provided and will not be able to provide any evidence to support its baseless and false accusations in this new slanderous campaign against Cuba," the country's Foreign Ministry summarized.

Context

Recently, Forbes published an article stating that Russia is actively recruiting foreign military personnel due to record losses, recruiting Cubans, North Koreans, and migrants. According to the media, up to 25,000 Cubans may be fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, making them the largest foreign unit.

Earlier, the US stated that over 5,000 Cubans are participating in the war against Ukraine on the Russian side. Cuba and its president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, actively support Russian aggression, the State Department says.

Russia recruits Cubans for war - Bloomberg20.07.24, 08:17 • 105624 views

