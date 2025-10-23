Electronic Arts blocked access to games for residents of some regions of Ukraine: the company named the reason

The world-renowned company Electronic Arts (EA), which specializes in video game development and publishing, has banned access to its products for users in some regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's official forum.

Details

An EA community manager stated that the restrictions apply to residents of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. UNN clarifies: these territories are experiencing hostilities, and part of the aforementioned territories are occupied by Russian troops. The restrictions also apply to Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

As noted by the company, the reason for this decision is sanctions and embargoes that are in effect in accordance with international law.

At the same time, the centers of two regions - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - are under the control of the Ukrainian government. Residents of Zaporizhzhia began to massively complain about the inability to launch popular games such as Battlefield 6, Apex Legends, and EA Sports FC 25.

After complaints on the forum, this problem was marked as "resolved," but the blocking was not lifted.

Additionally

Electronic Arts (EA) has existed since 1982: among the well-known games released by the company are Battlefield, Need for Speed, The Sims, Medal of Honor, Command & Conquer, Dead Space, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Army of Two, Apex Legends, and Star Wars.

The company also releases sports game series, including FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, etc. They are released under the EA Sports brand.

In addition to residents of the occupied and annexed territories of Ukraine, residents of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea cannot play games from Electronic Arts.

