Electronic Arts blocked access to games for residents of some regions of Ukraine: the company named the reason

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
11:30 AM • 1144 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 3240 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 7464 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 10589 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12160 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 8892 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 14009 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 15880 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 24508 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 14341 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.3m/s
60%
746mm
Popular news
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 20399 views
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 5980 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 13384 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 10987 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 4568 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 7470 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 10592 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 12164 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 24511 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 11128 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 29340 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 49384 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 63329 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 72040 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 61531 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Tesla Model Y
Mi-8
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Shahed-136

Electronic Arts blocked access to games for residents of some regions of Ukraine: the company named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Electronic Arts has restricted access to its games for users in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The reason given is sanctions and embargoes, although the cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are controlled by Ukraine.

Electronic Arts blocked access to games for residents of some regions of Ukraine: the company named the reason

The world-renowned company Electronic Arts (EA), which specializes in video game development and publishing, has banned access to its products for users in some regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the company's official forum.

Details

An EA community manager stated that the restrictions apply to residents of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. UNN clarifies: these territories are experiencing hostilities, and part of the aforementioned territories are occupied by Russian troops. The restrictions also apply to Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

As noted by the company, the reason for this decision is sanctions and embargoes that are in effect in accordance with international law.

At the same time, the centers of two regions - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - are under the control of the Ukrainian government. Residents of Zaporizhzhia began to massively complain about the inability to launch popular games such as Battlefield 6, Apex Legends, and EA Sports FC 25.

After complaints on the forum, this problem was marked as "resolved," but the blocking was not lifted.

Additionally

Electronic Arts (EA) has existed since 1982: among the well-known games released by the company are Battlefield, Need for Speed, The Sims, Medal of Honor, Command & Conquer, Dead Space, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Army of Two, Apex Legends, and Star Wars.

The company also releases sports game series, including FIFA, Madden NFL, NBA Live, etc. They are released under the EA Sports brand.

In addition to residents of the occupied and annexed territories of Ukraine, residents of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea cannot play games from Electronic Arts.

Recall

The creators of the cult Ukrainian computer game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, released a video about the importance of protecting oneself from mine danger. The text for the video was read by actor Dmytro Havrylov - he voiced the main character of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, a character named Yevhen Martynenko, better known by the call sign "Skif".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
FIFA (video game series)
Brand
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
Cuba
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
North Korea
Syria
Crimea
Ukraine
Iran