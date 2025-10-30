Hurricane Melissa approaches Bermuda: over 30 dead in the Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Bermuda after killing more than 30 people in the Caribbean. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

The hurricane is reported to have claimed the lives of more than 30 people in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba this morning as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 hurricane.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Hurricane Melissa received a Category 5 danger rating. The last time a storm of a similar category was recorded was more than 20 years ago.

UNN also reported that 25 people died in southern Haiti as a result of Hurricane Melissa .