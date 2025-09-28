The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that international sanctions against Russia, imposed after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have significantly weakened Moscow's position in Latin America, UNN reports.

According to intelligence data, the implementation of the so-called "Primakov Doctrine", which provided for the intensification of cooperation with the countries of the region, is now limited mainly to symbolic diplomatic gestures – exchanges of delegations, student programs and second-level contacts. The main partners of the Kremlin remain Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, whose ties with Russia are based on the Soviet legacy.

A sharp decline in military-technical cooperation is separately noted.

Russia has supplied Soviet-era weapons for years, but the war in Ukraine has significantly depleted its arsenals, and no large-scale deliveries have been recorded in recent years – noted the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Against the background of weakening Moscow's influence, other players have become more active – Iran and China. Iran is increasing arms supplies, while China is expanding scientific and military cooperation and strengthening strategic relations with Latin American countries.

