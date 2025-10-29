Ukraine downgrades diplomatic ties with Cuba and closes embassy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is closing its embassy in Havana and downgrading diplomatic ties with Cuba. This decision is a response to Cuba's support for Russian aggression.
Ukraine has decided to close its embassy in Havana and downgrade diplomatic ties. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.
This year we decided to close our embassy in Havana and downgrade our diplomatic ties.
Recall
Ukraine voted against the resolution to end the American blockade of Cuba at the UN. This decision is a response to Cuba's support for Russian aggression, including wishing success to Putin and the participation of Cuban citizens in the war.