Ukraine has decided to close its embassy in Havana and downgrade diplomatic ties. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

This year we decided to close our embassy in Havana and downgrade our diplomatic ties. - Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukraine voted against the resolution to end the American blockade of Cuba at the UN. This decision is a response to Cuba's support for Russian aggression, including wishing success to Putin and the participation of Cuban citizens in the war.