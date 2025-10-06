$41.280.00
Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The US states that over 5,000 Cubans are participating in the war against Ukraine on the Russian side. Cuba and its president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, actively support Russian aggression, according to the State Department.

Over 5,000 Cubans are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine - Reuters

The US stated that over 5,000 Cubans are fighting against Ukraine on the Russian side. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The administration of President Donald Trump is mobilizing American diplomats to lobby against a UN resolution calling on Washington to lift its decades-long embargo against Cuba. These restrictions were imposed back in 1959, after the victory of Cuban revolutionaries led by the Castro brothers - Fidel and Raul.

At the same time, a State Department spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the Cuban fighters but noted that Washington is aware of reports that they are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

The State Department added that Cuba and its president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, actively support Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia is trying, under the guise of slogans about cultural and educational cooperation, to spread its influence in Latin America.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cuba
United States Department of State
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine