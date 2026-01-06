$42.420.13
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 13527 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 28155 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 45631 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 46179 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 70406 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 129728 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 56043 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 54219 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47878 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Man arrested in Paris for stealing sword from Joan of Arc sculpture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

French law enforcement officers have arrested a man who, on January 2, stole a sword from the bronze sculpture of Joan of Arc in Paris. The assailant broke off the sword from the equestrian statue in Place Saint-Augustin and fled, but was stopped by patrolling police officers.

Man arrested in Paris for stealing sword from Joan of Arc sculpture

French law enforcement officers detained a man in Paris who stole a sword from the bronze sculpture of Joan of Arc - the crime occurred on January 2. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hypeallergic.

Details

As noted by the police, the man broke off and stole a sword from the equestrian sculpture of Joan of Arc in the Place Saint-Augustin in the 8th arrondissement of Paris in broad daylight.

Karen Taieb, Paris Deputy Mayor for Heritage, History and Religious Affairs, said that CCTV footage showed the man "shaking the horse violently, then climbing onto the statue and breaking the sword with his bare hands."

The man then fled with the sword, which broke into pieces. He was stopped by patrol officers. It is currently unknown whether the bronze weapon can be repaired or if an identical copy will have to be made.

Additionally

Joan of Arc is a French national heroine and Catholic saint. She fought for the liberation of the French from English rule. In 1431, the English captured her and executed her by burning her alive at the stake.

Twenty-five years later, in 1456, she was declared innocent. In 1920, the Catholic Church canonized her.

The statue itself was installed on February 20, 1874, and unveiled in the same year.

Recall

In late December 2025, near the Ukrainian House in Copenhagen, a vandal destroyed sculptures from the exhibition "My Body Is a Battlefield. Copenhagen" by Ukrainian artist Maria Kulikovska.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Copenhagen
Paris